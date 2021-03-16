Calaveras girls' soccer feels good after shutout victory

JACKSON – After being outscored 13-2 by the Sonora Wildcats in two games to begin the season, the Calaveras girls’ soccer team needed something to feel good about. Not only did Calaveras find that good feeling, but it came with a 3-0 road shutout over the Argonaut Mustangs Tuesday evening in Jackson.
Calaveras dominated the game on both ends of the field and had no regrets following the 80 minutes of play.
“This just helps the girls see everything that we’ve been working on in practice come to fruition,” Calaveras co-head coach Matt Simpson said following the victory. “This game is something to build off of. It gives the girls confidence by seeing the ball hit the back of the net so many times. Today was just a huge positive for us.”
Of the 160 minutes of soccer played before taking on Argonaut, Calaveras had not led for one second. On Tuesday, getting the first goal to lead the Mustangs couldn't have come soon enough.
With 28:20 to play in the first half, junior Bridgette Boriolo sent a corner kick into traffic right in front of Argonaut’s goal. Junior Sydney Remus handled the rebound and blasted a shot into the back of the net for the first goal of the afternoon.
“It was such a relief,” Remus said. “Getting that go-ahead score in the beginning boosted our confidence and made us feel a little bit better. When I finally saw the ball hit the back of the net, it was a huge relief and got all of our spirits up.”
With 5:35 to play in the opening half, Remus tried to add to Calaveras’ lead, but her shot was blocked by the Argonaut goalie. However, the ball bounced right to Daniela Meza, who scored on the put-back and Calaveras led 2-0.
Calaveras took its 2-0 lead into the second half and controlled the time of possession. And when Argonaut was able to get the ball onto Calaveras’ side of the field, the defense did its job and prevented the Mustangs from getting any offensive momentum.
“I’m super proud of the girls in the back,” Simpson said about his defensive unit. “They just worked their butts off back there. Any time the ball squirted back, they took control, turned it and sent the ball back up field.”
Calaveras got its final goal of the night with 20:10 to play and it came off the foot of senior Zoe Stockdale. With separation from her defender, Stockdale took a long shot that went into the upper corner of the net for her first goal of the year.
Even though she scored only the one goal, Stockdale was everywhere on the field and was one of the players Simpson had nothing but praise for following the win.
“Everything about Zoe’s play impresses us,” Simpson said. “We started her off at mid, because we were a little short there today and she said, ‘No problem.’ We pushed her up to forward toward the end of the first half and she took over there. Every aspect of her game is absolutely impressive, along with her attitude.”
Calaveras (1-2 Mother Lode League) will take on Argonaut again at 3:30 p.m., Thursday at Toyon Middle School in Valley Springs. Being fresh off a 3-0 shutout, Remus feels the win was exactly what her squad needed to move forward.
“We know that we can do it now and we know we are capable of winning,” Remus said. “We have to work hard at practice and learn from every game. There are adjustments that we can still make to play an even better game on Thursday.”