Calaveras water polo gets thumped by Wildcats

SONORA – There’s a reason why Sonora High School has the top water polo program in the Mother Lode League and all the evidence needed was on display Thursday afternoon. Between the girls’ and boys’ games, Sonora knocked off Calaveras by a combined score of 42-5.
Calaveras’ girls’ team lost 20-1, while the boys’ lost 22-4.
In the girls’ game, Sonora jumped out to an 8-0 lead and never looked back. At halftime, the Wildcats led 12-0. Calaveras got its only goal of the afternoon with 4:33 to play in the third quarter, as Alicia Torales got a great pass from senior Jamie Smith and was able to find the back of the net.
Entering the fourth quarter down 14-1, Sonora outscored Calaveras 6-0 in the final seven minutes for the 20-1 win.
In the boys’ game, Sonora led 5-0 before Calaveras got on the board with five seconds left in the first quarter. Junior Owen Murphy leaped high in the air to catch a pass from Tyler Statzell and Murphy blasted a shot past Sonora’s goalkeeper.
After Sonora scored twice to begin the second quarter, Murphy again got a goal, this time with an assist from Wyatt Moore. Murphy’s goal cut Sonora’s lead to 7-2 with 5:32 to play in the first half. Sonora ended the second quarter by outscoring Calaveras 8-0 and led 15-2 at halftime.
Calaveras got two goals in the second half and Max Brant was responsible for both of them. Brant scored his first goal with 4:03 to play in the third quarter and then again with a deep shot that skipped across the water and into the back of the net with 1:21 left in the game.
Calaveras got outscored by Sonora 7-2 in the final two quarters.
“We couldn't get it started,” Dan Murphy said. “Sonora had us on speed and there was a little bit of play that I don’t agree with. But, I think we played hard when we were communicating. We were able to put some in the net against a very, very, very good team.”
With a road loss to Bret Harte on Tuesday and then a loss to Sonora on Thursday, Dan Murphy hopes his team can move on and give Amador a good battle Oct. 8 in San Andreas.
“That’s the hope every time,” Murphy said. “A loss remains just a loss unless you move on from it. That’s one thing Calaveras can do. We want to move on from it, gather ourselves up and get better next time.”