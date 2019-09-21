Bullfrogs hold off Arroyo for second win

With the sun fallen and the stadium lights on, Metallica played loudly over the PA system at Dorroh Field as the Bret Harte Bullfrogs and Arroyo Dons met at midfield for the coin toss. Once it was decided that the Dons would get the opening kickoff, Bret Harte’s own Joselyn Gomez got the home crowd fired up with an impeccable rendition of the “Star Spangled Banner.” The stage was set for what would be an exciting game of football on a crisp Angels Camp night.
From the first play onward, the Bullfrogs proved they were there to win. They were not perfect, but they had a fire in their bellies and knew they could put themselves in a position to run their overall record to 2-2 with a victory. When the final seconds ticked off the clock, a victory is what the Bullfrogs had. The final score was 13-7 and it cemented a clean sweep on the night for Bret Harte, with the junior varsity squad also victorious with an 18-7 win.
Arroyo had the first drive of the night and immediately lost yards on their first run, as junior linebacker Tyler Cabral came away with a tackle for a loss. The next play was a 1-yard run and on third down, the Dons connected on a short pass that went for 22. There was a block in the back, which made all the Bret Harte fans cheer, but the personal foul after the play gave Arroyo a first down. The next play, junior nose guard Kodiak Stephens got immediate pressure and recovered a fumble on the exchange.
Sophomore quarterback Kenny Scott led his offense onto the field with the ball on the Bret Harte 43-yard line. A whopping 13 plays later – that introduced a split back formation and the veer option – senior kicker Emmanuel Nava lined up for a 28-yard field goal. He made sure that interim head coach Kelly Osborn’s confidence was well-placed and converted the attempt with ease.
“He hit a 57 yarder in practice,” stated Osborn after the game. “We are very comfortable with him at any range.”
Down 3-0, Arroyo opened up its next drive with a very strong running attack. After five straight running plays that netted 32 yards, they uncorked a deep ball to the left, which was nearly caught for a long gain. After gaining another first down on the next play, the defensive line forced another loss on a run to put the Dons behind on downs. Stephens dominated the next three plays, recording batted balls on second and third down, and generating immediate pressure on fourth down to force a turnover on downs.
The defense in this game featured some new faces, including senior defender Jeremiah Paulson, who saw his first action since the first week of the season. With a wide grin on his face after the game, Paulson recapped his glee of hitting the football field by saying, “I got to play hard and like my teammates, ignore the pain.”
Bret Harte took the field with 10:30 left in the second quarter on their own 31-yard line and proceeded to put together another long 12-play drive that resulted in a second Nava field goal. After two drives, the Bullfrogs came away with 6 points. The new offensive look was paying early dividends.
“We decided that this was a good change for us because it better fit our personnel,” stated Osbourne.
Along with new faces on the defense, the offense also saw some additional input from other players. One of the main new contributors was senior running back Drew O’Flinn, who, like Paulson, was seeing his first action since the opening week of the season. He spent considerable time paired with Cabral in the backfield and had several impressive carries and was a key cog in sealing the game in the second half by gaining key first downs.
“It was fun; I made some mistakes, but overall I felt like I did most of my assignments right.” O’Flinn said. “We have some things to work on, but it was fun.”
Back deep to receive the kick to begin the second half was Cabral. He has been a key cog on both offense and special teams all season and he nearly returned the kickoff for a touchdown. Cabral was tackled after an 85-yard return, but a block in the back forced the Bullfrogs to begin their drive on the Arroyo 20.
It only took Bret Harte five plays to score a touchdown. Cabral took a toss off of the left tackle and sliced in for the game’s first score. Cabral finished the night with 24 carries for 134 yards with a touchdown and well over 200 total all-purpose yards.
Arroyo was able to mount a bit of a comeback two drives later. The Dons had been finding some success in the passing game and they were able to connect on a couple of throws. Add to that some personal foul penalties, and the Dons were able to score on a fourth-and-goal from the Bret Harte 5-yard line early in the fourth quarter.
Penalties were a problem for the Bullfrogs, but Osborn does not have an issue with the aggressive play from his team.
“Sometimes, you are willing to take the aggressive penalties,” Osborn said. “We had a block in the back behind the runner on a kickoff return, so you want to be smarter than that, but these aggressive penalties are OK, because the kids are getting after it. You don’t want to prevent that.”
The second half was marred by two high snaps on long field goal attempts that kept this game closer than it might have been. In the end, the Bullfrogs were able to keep Arroyo out of the end zone and were able to line up in every team’s favorite formation for the win – the victory formation.
Next week is Homecoming for the Bullfrogs and their third of four straight home games at Dorroh Field. They will be taking on their longtime rivals in the Linden Lions, in what will be a battle of 2-2 squads.