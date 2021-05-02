Bullfrogs struggle to close out games against Wildcats

Déjà vu isn’t always welcomed. On April 28, the Bret Harte Bullfrogs took a 3-2 lead into the bottom of the seventh on the road against the Sonora Wildcats, only to lose 4-3 in the eighth.
Fast forward two days later, Bret Harte had an even larger lead over the Wildcats, but squandered its three-run advantage in the seventh and once again, fell in extra innings 7-5 in Angels Camp.
The back-to-back late-inning losses left Bret Harte’s first-year head coach Josh Bailey wondering what more he needs to do as a coach to ensure heartbreaking losses won’t become a trend.
“If I had an answer, we’d be doing it already. I don’t know,” Bailey said. “I can say things all I want, but if I’m not dedicating myself to this team to have the focus for the two-and-a-half hours to play a baseball game, then I am failing them. As of right now, it feels like I’m failing my team by not having them prepared for seven innings. It’s frustrating and disheartening to a lot of degrees. We have to get over a hurdle that feels like a mountain.”
The loss on April 30 to Sonora not only took away a victory from the Bullfrogs, but it erased an outstanding outing on the mound by junior Erik Trent. In six innings of work, Trent gave up four hits, two runs, walked three and struck out 11. There was extra motivation from Trent taking the ball on his home mound, because he was the one standing on Sonora’s hill two days earlier as the Wildcats celebrated their victory.
“I wanted this one,” Trent said after his 11-strikeout performance. “I came in to close on Wednesday and gave up a walk-off hit, so I came into this one wanting to get after it and win more than ever. It just wasn't enough today.”
Bailey added, “He was the first text message I got after our game Wednesday and it was, ‘Coach, give me the ball Friday. I’m going to pitch.’ My response was, ‘It’s yours. It always has been.’ Today was his game and he showed Sonora that he’s here and truthfully, he’s going to show this league that he can handle this business at a very high level.”
In the April 28 4-3 road loss, Bret Harte scored twice in the first and once in the second, while the Wildcats plated one in the bottom of the third and then one in the sixth, seventh and eighth. Junior catcher Kenny Scott went 3 for 4 with two RBIs, walked, stole two bases and scored a run. Junior Vincent Tiscornia also recorded an RBI. Trent and senior Jaxon Kite scored runs in the loss.
Starting pitcher Caden Ding went 6.2 innings and gave up four hits, three runs, walked two and struck out five. Trent took the loss in relief.
In the rematch in Angels Camp, Sonora scored to begin the game, but Bret Harte answered with an RBI single from Scott to score Trent. Neither team touched home for the next three-and-a-half innings.
In the bottom of the fifth, the Bullfrogs got some major separation on the scoreboard by scoring four times. Kite smoked a sharp single into right, which allowed a run to score and gave Bret Harte a 2-1 lead. Then with two outs, Scott had an RBI single and Ding kept the line moving by knocking in two with a single and after five innings, the Bullfrogs led 5-1.
Sonora put pressure on Bret Harte in the top of the sixth, but Trent limited the damage to only one run. In the bottom of the frame with two outs, the Bullfrogs drew a walk and then had consecutive batters hit by pitches to load the bases. In what turned out to be a major wasted opportunity, Bret Harte left the bases loaded.
“We had the game plan for six-and-a-half innings,” Bailey said. “Going into the top of the seventh, it was 5-2 and we had a new arm in the game. It’s not to say that game was settled on that inning itself, but if that’s not as promising as it can get, I don’t know what is.”
Scott replaced Trent on the mound in an attempt to close out the game, but the Wildcats rallied for three runs and tied it up at 5-5. Bret Harte got a runner into scoring position in the bottom of the frame, but again, left him stranded at second. The Wildcats plated two in the eighth and kept the Bullfrogs from cutting into the deficit and held on for the win.
“This one hurts more (than Wednesday’s loss),” Trent said. “We were ready to have this game and we really wanted it. After Wednesday’s game, it hurt us so much that we wanted to come out and really win this one. It just didn’t end the way we wanted.”
At the plate, Scott went 2 for 4 with two RBIs, he scored a run and stole one of Bret Harte’s six bases; Kaden Herzog had a hit and scored a run; Kite went 1 for 3 with a run scored; and Matthew LeRette recorded a single.
Bret Harte (1-4 Mother Lode League) will look to wipe away the two tough losses and get back into the win column as it takes on Argonaut (2-3 MLL) at 4 p.m., Monday in Jackson. Bailey hopes the quick turnaround will be beneficial to his squad.
“Luckily for us, we get to bounce back on Monday and go straight into a game,” Bailey said. “We don’t have to dwell on it for an extra 24 hours by practicing and having to work on stuff that we already know we should be doing better. We get to play a new squad in Argonaut and give them our best. Our team is going to rally. We are itching, clawing and scratching for another win in our win column. And if Monday isn’t the best thing for us, I don’t know what is.”