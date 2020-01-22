AMA Tournament hosts grapplers of all ages

On Jan. 18, 247 youth wrestlers from 19 clubs took part in the annual AMA Tournament at Bret Harte High School in Angels Camp. AMA had 19 wrestlers compete at the tournament and 13 of them made it to the podium.
AMA wrestlers who placed first were Cash Day, Michael Brandt and Grady Drayton. Second place finishers were Anthony Brandt, Damien Martinez, Robert Grycel, Gabby Martinez and Brandon Quashnick. And third place finishers were Hank Davis, Bailey Guglielmetti, Avery Adams, Matthew Valente and Emett Ormond.