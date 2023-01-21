Ryan Clifton's 21 points and a strong 4th quarter pushes Red Hawks past Bullfrogs
Buy Now

Calaveras beat Bret Harte 47-33 on Friday night in Angels Camp. 

In order for the Bret Harte High School boys’ basketball team to knock off the Calaveras Red Hawks for the first time since 2016, slowing down a Clifton on the court would be a main priority.

Unfortunately for the Bullfrogs, they focused their attention on the wrong Clifton.

Ryan Clifton's 21 points and a strong 4th quarter pushes Red Hawks past Bullfrogs
Buy Now

Calaveras freshman Ryan Clifton scored a game-high 21 points against Bret Harte. 
Ryan Clifton's 21 points and a strong 4th quarter pushes Red Hawks past Bullfrogs
Buy Now

Bret Harte freshman Tumiso Owens scored nine points for the Bullfrogs against Calaveras. 
Ryan Clifton's 21 points and a strong 4th quarter pushes Red Hawks past Bullfrogs
Buy Now

Calaveras junior Corban Curran scores in the fourth quarter. 
Ryan Clifton's 21 points and a strong 4th quarter pushes Red Hawks past Bullfrogs
Buy Now

Bret Harte senior Carston Weidmann scored eight points against Calaveras. 
Ryan Clifton's 21 points and a strong 4th quarter pushes Red Hawks past Bullfrogs
Buy Now

Calaveras senior Jay Clifton scored 11 points against Bret Harte. 
Ryan Clifton's 21 points and a strong 4th quarter pushes Red Hawks past Bullfrogs
Buy Now

Bret Harte head coach Brian Barnett greats his players in the second half against Calaveras. 
Ryan Clifton's 21 points and a strong 4th quarter pushes Red Hawks past Bullfrogs
Buy Now

Calaveras senior Braeden Orlandi goes after a loose ball against Bret Harte. 
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.