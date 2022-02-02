A 32-2 run helps Calaveras pick up a 68-56 win over Argonaut

It would be difficult to have a better night than the one the Calaveras High School girls’ basketball team had on Tuesday.
Calaveras began the night by beating the Argonaut Mustangs 68-56 in Jackson. The win all but guarantees at least a share of the Mother Lode League title. Calaveras (21-3, 7-0 MLL) needs to win one more game to share the title, two wins to capture the title outright and three wins to finish the Mother Lode League season with a perfect 10-0 record.
The other news that made the night even better was the discovery that Colfax lost to Vista del Lago 48-38. Why does Calaveras care so much about the outcome of the Colfax game? Well, on Tuesday, Colfax was No. 1 in the MaxPreps CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV rankings, while Calaveras was No. 3, even though Calaveras has a victory over Colfax. With Colfax losing, there’s a chance Calaveras could jump to No. 2 in the rankings, only behind Dixon. Finishing as the No. 1 or No. 2 seed would guarantee Calaveras home court advantage throughout the playoffs.
Calaveras previously beat Argonaut 66-52 in San Andreas but knocking off the Mustangs in Jackson is a much different task. And Calaveras couldn't have started any hotter. Calaveras outscored Argonaut 33-12 in the opening half, even though the Mustangs jumped out to an early 6-0 lead. Calaveras then turned heads when it went on a 32-2 run that changed the trajectory of the game.
“We played our best first half of basketball all year,” Calaveras head coach Eric Baechler said. “We started the game down 6-0 and followed that up with a 32-2 run. It was so awesome to watch, and I had the best seat in the house.”
Argonaut continued to battle in the second half and scored 22 points in both the third and fourth quarters. Calaveras responded with 19 points in the third quarter and 16 in the final eight minutes.
Junior Bailie Clark had another monster game, as she scored a team-high 19 points, led the way with 12 rebounds, had two assists and five steals; Brooke Nordahl scored 16 points and pulled down seven boards; senior Madison Clark scored 14, had two rebounds, two assists and collected three steals; senior Sierra Lowry finished with a double-double, which included 13 points and 10 rebounds and she also collected four steals; junior Madyson Bernasconi had two points, one rebound and one steal; senior Randi Adams scored two points, had one rebound and one block; and senior Paytin Curran had two points and three rebounds.
Calaveras is on the right path to have history possibly repeat itself and that’s not a bad thing. The last time Calaveras won the Mother Lode League outright was in 2012 and that squad won the section championship. And the last time Calaveras won the Mother Lode League without losing a game was in 1986, And while that squad did not capture a blue banner, it did finish the season as state champions.
Calaveras needs just two more wins in its last three games before it can be the undisputed champions of the Mother Lode League. In order to do that, Calaveras will have to pick up two wins over either Amador, Summerville or Bret Harte.
Calaveras currently has beaten Amador 34 straight times, which dates back to 2007. Since 2005, Calaveras has a 35-3 record against Summerville. And Calaveras has not been defeated by Bret Harte since 2015.
“We have three games to play and last night's game was a big one, putting us that much closer to a league title,” Baechler said. “It would be awesome to lock that up on senior night, Friday night at home.”
Calaveras will host Amador for senior night at 6 p.m., Friday night at Mike Flock Gym in San Andreas.