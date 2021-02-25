First Tee San Joaquin Spring Tour makes its way to Greenhorn Creek

Greenhorn Creek Resort in Angels Camp will host the First Tee San Joaquin Spring Tour on March 13 for a nine-week program.
First Tee teaches sportsmanship, respect and other core values while learning the fundamentals of golf. First Tee is an international youth development organization introducing the game of golf and its inherent values to young people. Through afterschool and in-school programs, First Tee helps shape the lives of young people from all walks of life by reinforcing values like integrity, respect and perseverance through the game of golf.
The tour, which will be held once a week from 10-11 a.m. for nine Saturdays in a row at Greenhorn Creek Resort, is for golfers 7-17 years old. Registration is $70 for target and player (beginner classes) and $80 for par, birdie and eagle (advanced classes). Registration includes a logo golf cap and use of equipment.
The tour will also be available at the Reserve at Spanos Park in Stockton, Micke Grove in Lodi and Swenson Park Golf Course in Stockton.
For details and registration, visit www.firstteesanjoaquin.org or call (209) 915-8300.