Bret Harte and Calaveras battle to a 2-2 tie on the soccer field

It didn’t matter that both teams were 0-8 in the Mother Lode League with only one goal scored a piece during that stretch.
When the Bret Harte and Calaveras girls’ soccer teams took the field on Tuesday night, it would have been easy to assume that a league title was on the line, rather than a first win. Both Bret Harte and Calaveras desperately wanted the victory, but at the end of 80 minutes, neither team held bragging rights over the other.
In the first meeting of the season between the Bullfrogs and Red Hawks, the game ended in a 2-2 tie at Bret Harte’s Dorroh Field in Angels Camp.
While his team did not collect the victory, Calaveras head coach Matt Simpson was pleased with the effort he saw from not only his squad, but Bret Harte as well.
“Both (Bret Harte head coach) Jessica (Bowman) and I would have definitely liked to have walked away with the win and both teams would have liked to have walked away with a win,” Simpson said. “But for two teams who have just been struggling all season long to be able to put two goals each in the back of the net when goals have been basically non-existent, and everyone kept fighting for 80 minutes was really good for both teams and I think a tie is fitting for this game. The girls on both sides can be happy with the positive results of this.”
Following the tie, Bowman had nothing but positive remarks about the way Calaveras conducted itself during the first of two county clashes.
“They are a very pleasant team to play, and they are very kind and demonstrate good sportsmanship,” Bowman said. “Despite having to be rivals, it really is an honor to play them.”
Bret Harte had not scored a goal since the first league game of the season, which was played on Jan. 5 against Amador. Since then, the Bullfrogs had been held scoreless in their previous seven games. So, when junior Tatum Tapia scored on a corner kick early in the first half, the Bullfrog players and coaches could not hide their excitement.
“Being able to score so quickly in the first five minutes of the game was remarkable and really set the tempo of the game for both us and Calaveras,” Bowman said. “There was a lot of excitement in the air from the get-go.”
When asked about her corner kick that ended up being a goal, Tapia said, “I was just trying to get it into the center so that someone else could shoot it, but it bounced off the goalie and went in. I was really surprised, and I did not expect it to go in. It was really exciting for everyone because we haven’t scored that much this season.”
Bret Harte held on to its 1-0 lead until 11:08 to play in the half. Calaveras junior Daniela Meza took a shot from inside the box that didn’t stop until it hit the far corner of the goal, which tied the game at 1-1.
The score remained 1-1 until 29:05 to play in the second half. A penalty allowed sophomore Maleah Schimp to attempt a penalty shot. Schimp converted the PK for her second goal of the season to give the Bullfrogs a 2-1 lead.
“She’s only a sophomore and she has a lot of presence and just an air of calmness on the field,” Bowman said of Schimp. “She’s the one who I can trust to put those PKs in when we get in that situation.”
With time running out, Bret Harte tried to milk the clock as much as possible and the Red Hawks knew they’d have to pull a rabbit out of the hat in order to tie the game. With under two minutes to play, the Calaveras duo of senior Rhianon Cavender and Meza were on a 2-on-1 breakaway and when Meza got possession, she was able to find the back of the net for her second goal of the night.
“I saw that my teammate went a little ahead and I knew that if I passed it to her, we would have been offside,” Meza said. “So, I took it, and I did what I could with my left (foot).”
Meza’s goal was the final goal by either team and the night ended in a 2-2 tie.
“I’m OK with a tie,” Meza said. “We’ve had a rough season, so I feel like a tie is a win for us.”
While his team is still without a Mother Lode League victory, Simpson feels that this was another example of how his players continue to battle for the entire 80 minutes.
“I’ve been saying all year that these girls don’t quit and that was a perfect example of how they just kept going and going until that final whistle,” Simpson said. “It very easily could have been, ‘Ah, we’ll get them on Thursday,’ but they kept pushing and grinding and I’m super proud of these girls for that.”
Although two goals were scored on her, Bowman was thrilled with the play from her senior goalie Emily Terry, who was one of the players honored before the game for senior night.
“Overall, it will have been a great night in her memory because she had some incredible saves,” Bowman said. “I think it was a special senior night all around for all of our seniors, but especially for Emily. She had a stellar game.”
Bret Harte and Calaveras will play one final game against each other to close out the 2022 season. The Red Hawks will host the Bullfrogs at 5:45 p.m. on Thursday in San Andreas.
“We played really well together,” Bowman said. “The result was of course disappointing because I thought that we were going to come away with the victory, but all we can do is get more passing practice tomorrow and come back and hope that we can take this on Thursday.”