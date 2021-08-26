Ballers collect another softball championship with zero room for error

Winning championships is not a new trend for the Ballers, as the squad sponsored by Carson’s Metal Artwork and Design captured their sixth-straight Calaveras County Men’s League championship in a row and 14th overall.
The Ballers entered the playoffs as the No. 2 and trailed the Hitmen, who finished the season 9-1 and captured the No. 1 seed. The road to the championship wasn’t an easy one, as the Ballers lost to the Young Guns, who were the No. 3 seed. The 29-19 defeat sent the Ballers into the losers’ bracket. The Young Guns advanced to the championship game after beating the Hitmen 15-5.
With no room for error, the Ballers strung together five wins in a row. First, they beat the 1-Hit Wonders 19-7 to stay alive and then knocked Mossa 30-12. With a trip to the championship game on the line, the Ballers beat the Hitmen 10-5 to advance to their 18th championship game in as many years.
The Ballers got to avenge their previous two losses to the Young Guns, which also included a 30-9 defeat to end the regular season. Needing to win back-to-back games against the Young Guns, the Ballers jumped out early in game-1 with a grand slam from Tristen Madsen. The Young Guns continued to battle, but the Ballers held on for the 24-21 win.
In the winner-take-all game, the Young Guns jumped out to an early seven-run lead and looked to have the Ballers right where they wanted them. However, the Ballers responded with eight runs of their own to go ahead 8-7. The scoring didn’t stop, as both teams scored three times in the second inning, but the Ballers extended their lead by scoring seven times in the third and five in the fourth and eventually, grew their lead to 15. The Young Guns tried to make an epic comeback, but the Ballers held on for the 28-20 championship victory.