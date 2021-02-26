Sounds of spring arrive too early to signal seasonal change

On some of these sunnier days it is beginning to feel like spring. The rigid brown grass that lines Mother Lode lakes is turning to a lush and vibrant green. As much as we love the spring months and gorgeous weather, we are still desperately in need of some winterlike weather.
A substantial snowpack is always welcome and will make us all feel much more comfortable as the real spring comes. Without a proper amount of snowfall and rain, we will be facing drought conditions and a painfully hot and dry summer.
Now, what makes me think we are a little hasty on anticipating spring? Well, it’s February and, yes, the outside air temperature is pleasant, but the water temperature is still very cold. Just recently, I was on the lake fishing, stripped down to a T-shirt and feeling a bit warm myself, when I heard a sound I haven’t heard since the end of summer.
It was a high-pitched squealing sound of an engine far off in the distance. It drew my attention as it seemed to be getting closer. When all of a sudden around the corner came a lone jet skier. Tough or crazy, it’s just too soon to be playing in the water. And to top that, came another three or four more. Maybe they had wetsuits, but regardless, I think waiting another month or two would be more appropriate.
A few days later, I was back on the lake when I heard another sound off in the distance. The true alarm clock of spring was bellowing and echoing in the canyon walls of the river. It was the Canada geese honking violently at each other.
This behavior is usually reserved for March, April and May. I thought, “Shouldn’t you guys be migrating?” But no, they were challenging each other for mates and a place to nest. I think we might have an early spring, or this group of honkers is going to have some frozen eggs.
As we headed down the lake, I began to notice many more groups of these geese all behaving in the same manor. If I start to see bedding fish in the next week or so, my mind will be blown and that will be a telltale sign that the winter is done.
So, for the sake of our reservoirs, let’s hope that ambition, with a touch of lunacy, is to blame for both circumstances. Fingers crossed we get a late push from the winter weather and it sets us up for a normal summer with ample water for all.
John Liechty is the owner of Xperience Fishing Guide Service in Angels Camp. Contact John at (209) 743-9932.