Kaela Dishion has a hot start to her senior season

Former Bret Harte High School star runner and current California State University, Stanislaus cross country star Kaela Dishion has started her senior year with a bang. Dishion was named as the first California Collegiate Athletic Association (CCAA) women’s cross country runner of the week award winner for the 2022 season.
Dishion is a two-time recipient of the award, as she also earned the honor of CCAA women’s cross country runner of the week during her junior year.
On Sept. 3, Dishion ran at the USF Invitational at Golden Gate Park in San Francisco. Dishion crossed the finish line in 20:59.8 for a third-place finish. As a team, Stanislaus State finished third, only behind Stanford and San Francisco. Dishion finished just 11 seconds behind the first-place finisher and one second behind the second-place finisher, both also happened to be Stanford runners.
On Sept. 10, Dishion helped lead Stanislaus State to a first-place finish at the Kim Duyst Invitational and she tied for first with her time of 21:33.4.
Dishion is coming off a strong junior season, which included leading her team to its first-ever CCAA championship and being named 2021 CCAA Women’s Cross Country Runner of the Year. Dishion also became the first ever NCAA Division II West Region individual champion in the history of the program.
