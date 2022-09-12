 Skip to main content
Stanislaus State Cross Country
Moving forward

Kaela Dishion has a hot start to her senior season

Former Bret Harte High School star runner and current California State University, Stanislaus cross country star Kaela Dishion has started her senior year with a bang. Dishion was named as the first California Collegiate Athletic Association (CCAA) women’s cross country runner of the week award winner for the 2022 season.

Dishion is a two-time recipient of the award, as she also earned the honor of CCAA women’s cross country runner of the week during her junior year.

