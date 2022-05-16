Weidmann cards an 87 at CIF Masters Golf Tournament

STOCKTON – After a strong showing at the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division V tournament at Merced Golf and Country Club on May 9, Bret Harte High School freshman Eli Weidmann qualified to participate in the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Masters Tournament.
In the biggest tournament of Weidmann’s young high school career, the freshman finished the day by shooting an 87 on Monday afternoon at Elkhorn Golf Club in Stockton. Unfortunately for Weidmann, his season came to an end, as he did not qualify to move on to the NorCal Tournament.
“I didn’t perform as well as I would have liked and I’m a little disappointed, but I learned a lot in the process,” Weidmann said.
Weidmann was not only Bret Harte’s top golfer all season, but he was perhaps one of the best in the Mother Lode League. And although he was unable to continue his season, Weidmann feels that his first trip to the Masters Tournament was something to build off of for years to come.
“The overall experience was incredible,” Weidmann said. “Just to get the opportunity to compete in this tournament is awesome. I’m extremely grateful for the opportunity. I’m going to keep working hard and hopefully I’ll make it a little further next year.”