Calaveras falls at home in final preseason game

The Calaveras High School girls’ soccer team wrapped up its preseason with a 2-1 home loss to the Ripon Indians Wednesday night in San Andreas. Calaveras will enter Mother Lode League play with a 2-4-2 record.
Calaveras jumped ahead 1-0 with a goal from Zoe Stockdale, but Ripon answered with two goals in the first half and led 2-1 at halftime. Neither team could score in the final 40 minutes and Ripon was able to leave Frank Meyer Field with a victory.
Calaveras will now focus on Mother Lode League play, which begins Jan. 7 against Summerville in San Andreas.
“I’m extremely proud of the way we’ve played this last week and if we continue to compete at this level, the sky's the limit for us,” Calaveras’ first-year head coach Deanna Williams said.