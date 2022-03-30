After suffering major injuries, Bret Harte's Rolleri and Carroll are eager to return to action

The hardest thing for any athlete to do is sit on the sidelines. For the Bret Harte High School junior duo of Mackenzie Carroll and Kadyn Rolleri, devastating injuries took them out of athletic competition and forced them to watch on the sidelines.
Carroll and Rolleri are both multi-sport athletes. Carroll is one of Bret Harte’s main golfers and a guard on the basketball court, while Rolleri is a state cross country runner, a dynamic basketball player and an extremely talented track runner.
Because of a torn ACL, Carroll missed the majority of her junior golf season and all of the 2022 basketball season. As for Rolleri, due to a broken leg, she missed all of Mother Lode League basketball and the playoff run and will also miss the 2022 track season.
However, just because Carroll and Rolleri had much of their junior year taken away from them, they are currently both rehabbing to get back into the game once their senior year rolls around in the fall of 2022.
A crash landing
In early 2021, there was still no concrete answer as to if there was going to be sports played during the second semester of the school year. Shortened seasons were proposed, and weird rules were put in place. But for Carroll, she didn’t care what the decision was, just as long as she could return to being a Bret Harte athlete.
In March of 2021, sports officially returned to the Mother Lode League. Carroll, who at the time was a sophomore, went out to the golf course and had a strong season on the links. At the end of the year, she exchanged her golf clubs for a basketball and was looking forward to playing a few games on the hardwood.
On May 12, Bret Harte traveled to Jackson to take on the talented Argonaut Mustangs. Bret Harte had only five players suited up for the game, so Carroll knew she would not have to worry about watching the game from the bench.
Only a few minutes into the game, Carroll jumped up for a rebound and when she landed on the Argonaut court, her sports career came to an immediate halt.
“I went up for the rebound and when I came down, I landed wrong,” Carroll said. “In that moment, I didn’t know what happened, but I felt my leg shift and then I fell on the ground and couldn’t move my leg. I was scared more than hurt.”
Carroll was helped off the court by a teammate and former Bret Harte head coach Mitch Hodson. With a bag of ice on her knee, Carroll was watching her four other teammates play from the one spot she never intended to end up: the bench.
“I was trying not to think the worst and wanted to have a good mindset about everything,” Carroll said. “But when our assistant coach Tawney (Bennett) started talking about me possibly tearing my ACL, I started getting more nervous and thinking that it was bad because there was also immediate swelling.”
Carroll’s fears were confirmed when one month later, she learned that she tore the ACL in her right knee. She was told that she didn’t need to have surgery to live a normal life, as the tear would heal naturally. However, if she planned on once again being an athlete, having surgery was the best option. Without hesitation, Carroll elected to have the surgery.
Unfortunately for Carroll, she was unable to have the surgery for a number of months. For two months, she was in an immobilizer brace, which took away her range of motion and muscle in her leg. By October, Carroll finally got a sturdier brace, which allowed the strength in her leg to return, which allowed her to have her surgery. But before she had her ACL fixed, Carroll had to sit on the sidelines and not play golf, which is the sport she unexpectedly fell in love with.
“It was definitely difficult because I ended up falling in love with the game,” Carroll said. “I know that sounds weird because it’s golf, but it’s one of those sports that require a lot of concentration and a sport where you can take a lot of your frustration out of. You take all that focus and put it into those swings, and it feels great. When I wasn’t out there, it was very frustrating.”
Once Carroll got her second brace, she was able to return to the golf course and play a couple of matches. And while it wasn’t an entire season, just getting back on the links felt like an accomplishment.
On Nov. 17, Carroll had a successful surgery to fix her ACL. A week after the surgery she began walking and hasn’t stopped since. Carroll was a constant presence around the Bret Harte girls’ basketball team and was with them every step of the way, which included making a trip to Sacramento for the section championship game. And while Carroll did her best to be a good teammate, she wanted nothing more than to be out there on the floor.
“It was very tough because there were points where I wanted to ask the coach to put me in,” Carroll said. “It was also nice because I love cheering for my team.”
Carroll hopes that by the summer, she’ll be able to start playing basketball again. As for her golf life, she’s back on the links and training for her upcoming senior season. Carroll has high expectations for her final season of both golf and basketball.
“I am currently taking professional golf lessons, so I should be doing really well my senior year and hopefully getting scholarships,” Carroll said. “As for basketball, I can’t wait. I’ve played with everyone since fifth grade and it’s going to be a good year.”
A tough break
Kadyn Rolleri loves to run. In many sports, going for a long run is a form of punishment. But for Rolleri, putting in the long miles brings her joy and contentment. Needless to say, Rolleri plans on using her legs to take her places she always wanted to go.
At the end of the fall season, Rolleri was not only a cross country section champion, but she had a strong showing at the CIF State Cross Country Championship Meet. Because of her long cross country season, Rolleri was late to join the Bret Harte basketball team. After being on the hardwood for all of December, Rolleri was finally in basketball mode and was making an impact on the hardwood.
On Jan. 7, Bret Harte opened Mother Lode League play on the road against the Argonaut Mustangs. And in the same building, just a week shy of seven months after Carroll suffered her injury, Rolleri also had her sports career altered.
An Argonaut player was on a breakaway and was going for a layup. Rolleri raced down the floor and tried to block the shot. She jumped as high as she could and when she landed, her foot hit the back wall behind the hoop and she immediately hit the ground.
“My leg just snapped right then,” Rolleri said. “I had so much adrenaline I didn’t really notice at first. When it happened, I felt the pain, but I just wanted to get up, but when I tried to get up, my leg went the other way. It was weird because I could move my toes and move my foot, but my leg was just not staying straight. I didn’t know what was happening and I was just hoping it was a cramp. I tried getting up again and I just couldn’t.”
It didn’t take long for the severity of the injury to make itself known and Rolleri was taken to the hospital by her mother shortly after the incident.
“All I was thinking was that track is right around the corner and I’m going to be out for the season,” Rolleri said. “I wasn’t thinking too positively, but I wanted to hope that it wasn’t going to be that bad.”
The initial diagnosis was not what Rolleri wanted to hear. She was told she had a greenstick fracture, which is a fracture in which one side of the bone is broken and the other is only bent. The recovery time for a greenstick fracture is much longer than that of a regular break. When Rolleri heard about how long she’d be out of action, she was no longer able to hide her emotions.
“I was told that I would be in a wheelchair for up to six months and may be able to walk within a year and not be able to run for three years later,” Rolleri said. “As soon as I heard that, all I could think about was all of the colleges that I’ve been trying to get to for running and that it’s over for me. That’s when I started crying. I didn’t cry when the injury happened, but when I heard that I wouldn’t be able to run for three years, that’s when it hit me.”
Rolleri’s outlook eventually changed when she learned that she actually broke both her tibia and fibula. With a clean break, a surgery could fix her broken bones and her recovery time would be much faster. Six days after breaking her leg, Rolleri had surgery and now has a metal rod in her leg, along with four screws.
Like Carroll, the decision to have surgery wasn’t one Rolleri needed to ponder over for any significant amount of time.
“It’s either get the surgery and hopefully be walking within two months, or don’t get the surgery and let it heal and you’ll be in a wheelchair for six months,” Rolleri said. “I decided right away that instead of going from a wheelchair to crutches after six months, that I’ll just have the surgery right away.”
A short time after getting the surgery to repair her broken leg, Rolleri was sitting next to Carroll on the Bret Harte bench rooting for her teammates in their historic run.
“It really hurt me to not be on the court with them, but I was happy just to be there with them and to have the chance to watch them,” Rolleri said. “It was hard, but I was really happy for them.”
Rolleri isn’t only dealing with the physical recovery from her broken leg, but she’s also working on the mental aspect of what she’s been going through. While Rolleri has a bright and friendly demeanor, even the most positive of people can become gloomy when things get tough. Because of that, Rolleri is doing her best to remind herself that things can always get better, and things can also, always be worse.
“Mentally, it’s been really hard, and I have had to think that it could be worse and I could have never run again,” Rolleri said. “I actually write in a gratitude journal, just so I can keep that motivation on.”
This is the time of year that Rolleri would be on the track, working to lower her times. She had high expectations of how far she could go during her junior season and now, all she can do is offer her support and encouragement.
“I’m so in love with the sport and it’s going to be really hard,” Rolleri said. “I told my coaches that I really wanted to be as involved as I could. I know it’s going to be really hard to watch those races that I should be in, but I’m going to use that to push me and motivate me more for next season.”
Like Carroll, Rolleri hopes to be cleared to participate in athletic competition by the end of the summer. Her goal is to be able to run in her senior season of cross country, and then make up for lost time on the basketball court and track.
“I want to start running in the summer, but I know that’s not going to happen,” Rolleri said. “I talked to my physical therapist about it, and he told me that hopefully I’ll be able to start running in a straight line by the end of the summer. Hopefully by the cross country season, I’ll be back.”