Kelly Osborn takes over as Bret Harte’s new football coach

Throughout the years, Kelly Osborn has watched Bret Harte High School football through different eyes.
Osborn has seen Bret Harte football through the eyes of a player, as he donned the purple and gold from 1976-79, and was a member of Bret Harte’s 1979 CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division III championship team. He has seen the program through the eyes of an assistant coach, as he began roaming the sidelines in 1989, and has been there all but three years since. He has also seen the program through the eyes of a parent.
In September, Osborn stepped in as Bret Harte’s interim head coach, where he remained until the end of the season. And now, Osborn gets to view the program through a new set of eyes. After 40 years of being connected with Bret Harte football, Osborn was officially named head coach on Monday.
“I’m really excited,” Osborn said. “I think that anytime you do this job, you realize how many jobs are attached to it. It’s not just about the X’s and O’s. It’s about planning the awards banquet and making sure that people get their stipends and recruiting for next year and trying to get your youth program fixed. There are a lot of things that go with it.”
While taking over the Bret Harte program may be a dream come true for Osborn, he knows that it comes with years and years of baggage. Since 2004, Bret Harte has had only one season in which it finished with a winning record (2016), and has made the playoffs just twice. In that time, the Bullfrogs have gone 48-116 overall, while struggling in Mother Lode League play with a record of 14-70.
Osborn knows that change won’t come overnight, but the beginning of that change needs to start immediately. The first step is to find players for all levels.
“We have to get excited about it,” Osborn said. “If there are people in town who know me and feel comfortable with me, maybe we can increase numbers that way. There are also guys who once played for me who are now fathers and have their own kids coming up. We are just really interested in generating numbers, and not just in our varsity program, but all the way down to the AMA levels.”
Because Bret Harte hasn’t been attached to winning in nearly two decades, the interest in the program from students has dwindled. In 2004, the Bullfrogs had 32 players on the roster. In 2019, there were times when 14 or 15 players suited up on a Friday night.
“Our numbers are low because we haven’t been winning,” Osborn said. “There are kids who want to win, so that’s a hard one. You are trying to win, but you can’t get the numbers out to help you win. Also, a lot of kids just don’t want to put in the time and the work. It’s hard work. Playing football is hard and kids don’t want to do it. Society has also changed; it’s what we did, but now, it’s not that way as much anymore. Parents aren’t saying, ‘Hey, it’s time for football season.’ They are saying, ‘What do you want to do?’”
Another reason for the drop in numbers (and Bret Harte isn’t the only school affected) has been the fear of head injuries. Because football is viewed as such a violent sport, more and more parents are not allowing their kids to play. And while Osborn doesn’t deny that head injuries are something to be concerned about, he does feel that the game, in general, is the safest it’s ever been.
“I think the state participation is down 3% and I think it’s probably about concussions,” Osborn said. “The thing is, to me, the sport is way safer than it used to be. People are bailing out of the sport, but because we are so hypersensitive about recognizing concussions, we are much safer in a kid returning to action after a concussion. It gives a chance for the brain to heal.”
Osborn knows that without players, there is no football team. So even while he was the interim coach, Osborn, who is a teacher at Vallecito High School on the Bret Harte campus, began recruiting Bret Harte students. And within a couple of weeks, the number of names on the roster began to grow. By the end of the year, Osborn had nearly 25 players on the team.
“I was recruiting the first day I got the job,” Osborn said. “We brought eight players into the program a week after I took it, and I’m still recruiting. I have a lot of future players who are saying that they are thinking about playing next year. In addition to that, we are really getting help from AMA and trying to change the overall structure of their program and have more involvement. We want to be more of a program rather than two separate entities, so we can build programs like Calaveras and Argonaut.”
When Osborn looks at successful programs, he sees how the youth level plays a role. Much like Bret Harte, the AMA youth football program has had its struggles and wasn’t able to field Junior Novice or varsity teams in 2019. Osborn hopes that working on building the program at the youth level will one day show results in high school.
“I really want to be able to look at next year’s sixth-grade team in five years,” Osborn said. “They’d be doing our stuff, and hopefully you’ll start to see some continuity and consistency. We are trying to really work at that projection and how our kids do when they’ve been exposed to our program and our teachings.”
Osborn has already started working for the 2020 season. He has the weight room open after school for players to continue to get stronger during the offseason, but he’s also doing the administrative work in preparation for the upcoming season.
“Our preseason schedule is all done, and I basically have to get three more teams for our five-team scrimmage lined up,” Osborn said. “I’m already getting facility requests for summer ball. Right now, what I’m concentrating on is an offensive scheme and staffing, and that includes AMA. When I get staffing completed, then I’ll have a staff meeting with the Bret Harte coaches and then have a staff meeting with the overall program.”
While Osborn is still unsure of whether the program will find any success over the next couple of years, the one thing he knows for sure is that the support from the community has been overwhelming. And hopefully, with that support, the excitement for Bret Harte football will return to Angels Camp.
“I feel supported,” Osborn said. “I’ve had a lot of former coaches and a lot of guys that I’ve coached with who are now maybe looking to help. I’ve had people call me and email me and I’ve even had Calaveras coaches call me and congratulate me and say they are willing to help; I won’t say any names, because I know they won’t like that down the road. But I really do feel like I am supported.”