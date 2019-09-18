Athlete of the Week: Katrina Swift

Three-year varsity player Katrina Swift is leading by example. While her numbers might not jump off the page, her presence and demeanor have helped lead Bret Harte High School to win two of its first three league games.
In a 3-2 loss to Amador on Sept. 10, Swift was 23 for 24 serving with two aces, had 10 digs and was 60 for 66 passing with 21 assists. Two days later in a 3-0 win over Argonaut, Swift was a perfect 37 for 37 serving with eight aces, and was 30 for 31 passing with 10 assists.
“We are doing really well, but we have to find that drive within us, that we want to win those games and hopefully we’ll find that this week,” Swift said. “But last week was a good learning week for us.”
Bret Harte hosts Calaveras High School at 6 p.m., Thursday in Angels Camp and Swift knows it’s always a good battle against the rival team from San Andreas.
“Playing Calaveras is fun because of the excitement that surrounds it,” Swift said. “In my experience over the past two years and, hopefully, it’ll be like that this year is, the game can really go either way. We are fairly evenly matched with them, and it’s really whoever wants it more will win.”