Strong defense once again puts the Bullfrogs in the win column

For the eighth game in a row, the Bret Harte High School girls’ basketball team held an opponent to fewer than 36 points.
One night after limiting the Sierra Timberwolves to just 22 points, Bret Harte’s defense tightened up even more in a 40-19 victory over the Galt Warriors on Tuesday night at Bob Bach Gym in Angels Camp. In their last eight contests, the Bullfrogs have allowed just 25.8 points per game.
For the second night in a row, it took the Bullfrogs a little while to warm up offensively. Bret Harte got four points from junior Chase Silva and two from senior Aariah Fox in the opening eight minutes and led Galt 6-5 heading into the second. In the second quarter, the Bullfrogs got four points from Silva, two from Fox and freshman Maddie Kane and one point from junior Sophie Bouma. After outscoring Galt 9-4 in the quarter, Bret Harte led 15-9 at halftime.
Bret Harte found its groove offensively in the third quarter. Behind four points from senior Kadyn Rolleri, three points from Fox and two points from senior Ashlin Arias, senior CJ DesBouillons, junior Makenna Tutthill, Bouma and Silva, the Bullfrogs scored 17 and limited Galt to just three. And in the final eight minutes, Arias scored four points, while senior Mackenzie Carroll and Silva each added two points.
Silva scored a team-high 12 points and had eight rebounds; Fox scored seven and had five steals, five assists and one block; Arias had six points, seven rebounds and two steals; DesBouillons had two points, two rebounds and one steal; Rolleri finished with four points; Kane had two points and four boards; Tutthill had two points, five rebounds and one assist; Carroll had two points and one steal; Bouma had three points and five boards; and senior Teagen Serpa had one assist in the victory.
Bret Harte (8-2) will finally get back-to-back days off. The Bullfrogs will return to the court at 6:30 p.m. to take on the Linden Lions in Linden.
