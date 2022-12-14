Strong defense once again puts the Bullfrogs in the win column
For the eighth game in a row, the Bret Harte High School girls’ basketball team held an opponent to fewer than 36 points.

One night after limiting the Sierra Timberwolves to just 22 points, Bret Harte’s defense tightened up even more in a 40-19 victory over the Galt Warriors on Tuesday night at Bob Bach Gym in Angels Camp. In their last eight contests, the Bullfrogs have allowed just 25.8 points per game.

