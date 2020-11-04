San Francisco fall to Seattle; win against Green Bay crucial for team

Playing in Seattle has always been a major issue for the San Francisco 49ers. Since the Seahawks moved into the NFC West in 2002, the 49ers are just 5-15, with one of those losses coming in the 2013 NFC championship game.
San Francisco’s bad luck when playing in Seattle continued, as the 49ers lost to the Seahawks 37-27.
On paper, a 10-point loss may suggest that the 49ers were in the game and that is quite misleading. For much of the afternoon, Seattle handled San Francisco on both sides of the line of scrimmage.
The stats are about as equal as can be, with the exception of one major difference. When it comes to plays, Seattle led 67-66. Total yards went to San Francisco, 351-350. Even the time of possession was slightly in Seattle’s favor, 30:58-29:02.
The biggest statistical difference was San Francisco turned the ball over twice, while Seattle didn’t allow a turnover. The first 49er turnover came on a poorly thrown ball by quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo deep in Seattle territory. The Seahawks turned that interception into six points to lead 6-0. The second turnover came following a Seattle touchdown. San Francisco’s Dante Pettis fumbled the ensuing kickoff and Seattle turned that into another touchdown. Those 13 points off of turnovers could have been the difference in the game.
Garoppolo had another tough day throwing the ball, as he completed just 11 passes for 84 yards with no touchdowns. And for the third time this season, San Francisco’s quarterback could not finish the game because of an injured ankle.
Backup quarterback Nick Mullens came off the bench and sparked some life into San Francisco’s otherwise dead offense. He completed 18 passes for 238 yards and two touchdowns. Tight end Ross Dwelley and rookie receiver Brandon Aiyuk hauled in touchdown receptions. Aiyuk led all 49er receivers with 91 yards.
As has been the case all year, the 49ers had a number of key injuries that impacted the game. Garoppolo, tight end George Kittle, and running back Tevin Coleman were all unable to finish the game.
The good thing about the loss is that San Francisco won’t have a long time to think about it. The 49ers have a quick turnaround, as they host the Green Bay Packers in primetime on Thursday night. Like the 49ers, the Packers are coming off a disappointing division loss, falling to Minnesota 28-22.
With half the season games played, San Francisco is sitting at 4-4. With each loss, the playoff window gets a little smaller and smaller. Sure, there’s a chance that a 10-6 record may be good enough to capture a wildcard spot, but that just gives the 49ers two more losses the rest of the way. And with Green Bay up next, that game could easily go to the Packers.
If the 49ers can beat Green Bay on Thursday, they would then have 10 days off before having to fly to New Orleans to take on the Saints. During that time, more players could get healthy. And following the Saints game, San Francisco has its bye week, which would also give some much-needed recovery time.
It’s tough to say that a game played in early November is must-win, but after the loss to Seattle, that’s what it’s looking like. The 49ers beat the Packers twice last year, but that was a much different 49er team. With so much on the line, the 49ers will have to play as if it’s a playoff game. Prediction: 49ers 30, Green Bay 28.