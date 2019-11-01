Beware of what is in your boat

It seemed like an ordinary night of preparation for the following day’s guide trip, but, little did I know that things would take a startling turn.
As I found myself in the cold of night with darkness surrounding me, I diligently began my nightly routine of rigging and tying. Earlier in the day, I had the pleasure of guiding a gentleman that I have become good friends with, and was scheduled to take him back out the following day. Knowing his gear would be safe (so we thought), he decided to leave his rods and reels in the boat, along with some miscellaneous gear stowed in the compartments.
Everything was going according to plan as I carefully rigged each lure and made sure all was in order. As I finished each setup, I began to carefully place them back onto the deck of my boat, laying them side-by-side and covering the storage doors. I was quickly and efficiently making progress when, out of nowhere, a commotion began to build.
With my back turned away from the boat, I heard a loud pop, followed by an awful hissing sound. My heart exploded and I jumped a foot into the air as I began to scramble for safety. The rods I had carefully put in place lifted toward the ceiling of the garage as the storage compartment beneath them slowly began to open. It was as if there was a zombie inside, awakening and rising from a coffin.
I stood back in fear and prepared to fight whatever was going to crawl out and attack. As the door opened, I caught a glimpse of a very harmless, inanimate object. It was a life vest that appeared to be growing in size.
My client had left his self-inflating personal floatation device in the box and, for some reason, it had decided to deploy at that moment. Once it stopped hissing and trying to jump out at me, I was able to approach it and handle the situation.
All of the gear placed on top of it was fine and the jacket just needed a quick fix. However, my heart definitely skipped a beat that night. From that day forward, I have been leery of what is left in my boat and could emerge at any moment.
John Liechty is the owner of Xperience Fishing Guide Service in Angels Camp. Contact him at 743-9932.