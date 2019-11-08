Playoffs Week 1: Calaveras vs. Western Sierra

Calaveras takes on Western Sierra at 7 p.m., Friday in San Andreas.

 Enterprise photo by Kathleen Bisbikis

Calaveras (7-3) vs. Western Sierra (4-6)

Time: 7 p.m.

Date: Friday, Nov. 8

Place: Frank Meyer Field, San Andreas

Prices: Adults $10; students $7. No passes will be accepted.

2019 season: Calaveras (6-3, 3-1 MLL) – had a bye week; lost to Escalon 24-7; beat Modesto Christian 42-8; lost to Ripon 24-0; beat Bradshaw Christian 21-19; beat Stellar Prep 34-8; beat Summerville 42-0; beat Amador 17-10; lost to Sonora 35-7; beat Argonaut 34-14; beat Bret Harte 42-14; Western Sierra (4-6, 3-2 SMAL) – beat Delta Charter 34-12; lost to Johnson 46-7; lost to Union Mine 40-0; lost to Esparto 45-21; lost to University Prep 54-14; beat Foresthill 28-21; beat Delta 28-26; lost to Encina Prep 24-21; beat Valley Christian 42-6; lost to Woodland Christian 56-30.

Calaveras head coach Doug Clark’s thoughts on Western Sierra: “Western Sierra is a school that I don’t know much about. Obviously, it’s a school that qualified for the playoffs. In all honesty, I don’t think they have a schedule near as tough as our schedule. But again, you can’t look past them, but in all honesty, it’s a team that we can go out and dominate and we should dominate. It would be disappointing if we did not.”

Last meeting: This is the first meeting between Calaveras and Western Sierra.

Week 11 review: Calaveras beat Bret Harte 42-14 in San Andreas. Sophomore Jake Hopper rushed for 112 yards and three scores. Senior Jonny Lozano returned a punt 62 yards for a score, and quarterback Nolan Dart connected with Jake Black for a 47-yard touchdown. As a team, Calaveras racked up 414 total yards and held Bret Harte to just 101.

Calaveras 2019 season stats: Passing – Dart, 32 for 60, 656 yards, seven touchdowns and no interceptions; team total, 32 for 60, 656 yards, seven touchdowns and no interceptions. Rushing (attempts, yards, touchdowns) – Moore, 174-1,113-11; Hopper, 67-480-8; Lozano, 77-351-3; Garcia, 100-94-2; Nguyen, 17-135-1; Dart, 37-138-0; Giangregorio, 14-39-0; Black, 3-12-0; Martins, 2-18-0; team, 401-2,386-25. Receiving (catches, yards, touchdowns) – Black, 12-252-5; Lozano, 10-225-2; Martinez, 4-121-0; Moore, 3-51-0; Giangregorio, 2-20-0; team total, 32-656-7.

