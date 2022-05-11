Former Calaveras athlete Matthew Bicocca has baseball field named in his memory

Some decisions don’t require much thought. That was the case for Calaveras High School’s head baseball coach Tom DeLappe when it came to giving the home varsity diamond an official name.
Former Calaveras four-sport athlete and 2004 graduate Dr. Matthew Bicocca died from stage 4 melanoma on March 28 in Houston, Texas, at 36 years old. A little more than a month after Bicocca died, the baseball field where he spent three years as a starter was named in his honor.
The baseball field in San Andreas is now known as, “Matthew Bicocca Memorial Field.” The field dedication took place on May 3 before Calaveras hosted the Amador Buffaloes.
“He was a great kid in our program,” DeLappe said of Bicocca while holding back tears. “He was a spark plug when he played for us and he was our leadoff hitter, our shortstop and our closer. He was really competitive and a great kid. He was doing wonderful things in medicine and the same competitive drive that he had in high school in sports he was using in his professional career.”
When the idea of naming the field in Bicocca’s memory was brought up, there were no objections, especially from Calaveras athletic director Mike Koepp.
“It was important because he was a building block of the baseball program,” Koepp said. “He was a coach DeLappe kind of guy. He was a hard-nosed player, and he was a tough kid. To honor somebody like that and to put his name on the field and to hope that we can get the same kind of desire and effort from kids is a no brainer.”
After graduating from Calaveras in 2004, Bicocca attended Willamette University, in Oregon, where he played football and baseball. Knowing that Bicocca planned on and did play sports in college was no surprise to Koepp.
“Matt was one of the most competitive guys who I have seen in my 20-plus years of coaching,” Koepp said. “He was unbelievably smart and wise as to what he was doing. You mix that combination of grit and determination and fire and passion and intelligence and that drive to want to do whatever it takes to win was a great combination. He was definitely a kid who you could count on and a kid who was going to give you his best all the time and to push others to do their best as well.”
The Calaveras baseball team is having one of its strongest seasons in recent memory and Bicocca’s No. 12 jersey has been in the dugout for every game since his passing and will continue to be in every Calaveras dugout until the playoffs are complete.
DeLappe has been coaching at Calaveras for 26 years and in that time has coached an estimated 650 players. And even though it’s been 18 years since he last coached Bicocca, DeLappe will never forget one of his favorite players who was taken too soon.
“I don’t think we’ve really come to grips with it yet,” DeLappe said about Bicocca’s passing. “It’s just really hard, and it’s been a tough thing for me.”
A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday at the Calaveras High School performing arts center. A luncheon will follow at the Calaveras Town Hall. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Dr. Matthew Bicocca Memorial Scholarship Fund through gofundme.com or c/o Calaveras High School, P.O. Box 607, San Andreas, CA 95249, Attn: Terri Tanner.