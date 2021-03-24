Wildcats too much for Bullfrogs to handle

The Sonora Wildcats scored twice within the first two minutes and never looked back and handed the Bret Harte High School girls’ soccer team a 6-0 defeat Tuesday night at Dorroh Field in Angels Camp.
“Our inexperience in the offensive side of our lineup continues to be a hardship for our squad, one which we will continue to practice over the coming weeks of this very short season,” Bret Harte head coach Jessica Bowman said.
Sonora (5-0-0 Mother Lode League) scored all six of its goals in the first half. But in the second half, Bret Harte’s defense tightened up and kept the powerful Wildcats from adding to their lead.
“I told them at halftime when we were down 6-0 to go out there and play like it was 0-0, with the aim of not letting another goal past them,” Bowman said. “I was proud of them for staying so defensively strong to achieve this goal.”
Bret Harte (0-3-1 Mother Lode League) will again take on the Wildcats, this time at 5:45 p.m., Thursday in Sonora.