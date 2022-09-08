Week 4 Preview: Bret Harte at El Dorado

Next up: Bret Harte (0-2) at El Dorado (2-1)
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Next up: Bret Harte (0-2) at El Dorado (2-1)
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Date: Thursday, Sept. 8
Place: El Dorado High School, Placerville
2022 season: Bret Harte (0-2, 0-0 MLL) – Lost to Liberty Ranch 53-0; lost to Golden Sierra 21-7; El Dorado (2-1) beat Amador 27-13; beat Bear River 38-0; lost to Twelve Bridges 42-28
Last week’s result: Bret Harte had a bye
Last meeting: El Dorado beat Bret Harte 21-3 in 2019
Series record since 2004: El Dorado leads the series 2-0
Game history: 2019: 21-3 (ED); 2018: 21-16 (ED)
Junior varsity: Bret Harte’s JV team is 0-1.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.