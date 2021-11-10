Play on the links much more frightening than anything Halloween can offer

If you thought Halloween was scary, you should have witnessed some of the golf played by La Contenta senior golfers on the Nov. 1 team event of one best ball from the A and D players added to that of the B and C members. It was truly frightening. However, four teams overcame the spooky play of the losers to treat their way into the money. Conspiracy theorists of course had pumpkin to say about the results.
Leading the way for the first-place team was former club champ Roger Ladd, who finally found the fairway after his cataract surgery. Roger is known for laughing his way around the course. Teammate Jim Maxam, who had a job where he was exposed to a lot of candy, just Snickers. Ray Delarosa added his left-handed talent to the outcome.
The pride of Portugal, Carlos Lourenco, was in the money for the third week in a row and added to the victory. A petition is circulating to send him back to his native land. In second place was the team of Alan Couchman, Ron Huckaby, Ken Polk and retired preacher Carl Johnson, who perhaps needed to pray just a bit harder to land his team in first.
In third was Matt Theodore, chic dresser Norm Miley, George Dillon, and Earl Watkins, who recently celebrated a milestone birthday. Earl was surprised when he learned his twin also had a birthday. Rounding out the winners in fourth was leader Ron Bassett, Jon Foucrault, who bought his Halloween candy at the ghost-ery store, and two retired fire captains, Steve Weyrauch and Dave Moyles. The latter two just managed to save the team. All the winners celebrated afterwards at the 19th hole with ghosts left over from the night before. There was lots of boos.
In the closest-to-the-hole contest on No. 2 from the white tees, Ladd added to a rich day, as he took first over high flying Mike Mendoza. From the golds, Gary Stockeland further endured himself with another first-place finish. Huckaby padded his wallet by finishing second.
From the reds, flight champion Larry Rupley gained the upper hand, as Rodger La Fleur settled for second. Roger usually goes away for a few months to a warmer climate and after his second-place finish on No. 13, his competitors can’t wait for his winter hiatus.
From the whites on No. 13, Alan Couchman took first and now he, Al Liberato, and Gary Stockeland are thinking of opening up a bank together. Mendoza earned another second place. And from the golds, Moke Hill’s legendary Charlie Moore was first. He was followed by Rahls Hemmes, who like his L.A. Dodgers, finished second. From the reds, Steve Weyrauch had the shot of the day (5 feet), as he beat out La Fleur by 7 inches.