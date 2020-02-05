Bullfrogs take care of Bears in Angels Camp

By Guy Dossi
Behind 19 points from junior Luka Miro, the Bret Harte High School boys’ basketball team picked up its second Mother Lode League victory of the year with a 57-33 win over the Summerville Bears Tuesday night in Angels Camp.
Bret Harte trailed Summerville 12-8 at the end of the opening period, but turned things around in the second quarter by outscoring the Bears 18-8. Leading 26-20, the Bullfrogs outscored Summerville 13-6 in the third quarter and 18-7 in the final eight minutes for the victory.
“We played a good second half,” Bret Harte head coach Brian Barnett said. “We made some adjustments and we executed both offensively and defensively. They played hard and intelligently.”
Miro led the way with 19 points, five assists, three steals and two rebounds; sophomore Erik Trent scored nine, had four assists, five rebounds and three steals; senior Jaden Bitner added nine points; senior Tanner Gerhart scored eight points and had two assists; and Kieran Rymple scored five points and had three boards.
On Jan. 31, Bret Harte lost to Amador 59-44 in Sutter Creek. Aside from a rough second quarter, where Bret Harte was outscored 15-6, Amador didn’t score more than two points against the Bullfrogs in the other three quarters.
Kaden Palmer scored 12 points and had five rebounds; Trent scored 12 points and had six rebounds and three steals; Miro scored eight points; while Rymple, Bitner and Gerhart all added four points in the loss.
Bret Harte (11-14, 2-5 MLL) will host Sonora at 7:30 p.m., Friday in Angels Camp for its winter homecoming game.