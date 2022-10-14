Bret Harte volleyball continues to move in the right direction

It’s hard for life to be any more enjoyable for the Bret Harte High School volleyball team.
The Bullfrogs have won six matches in a row, which includes a 3-0 sweep over both Calaveras and Sonora. Bret Harte is just one game behind Sonora for first place in the Mother Lode League with three matches left to play. And with Tuesday’s 3-0 win over the Wildcats, the Bullfrogs may have cemented their spot as the No. 1 or No. 2 team when the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division V playoff brackets are released.
Thursday’s 3-0 (25-14, 25-21, 25-15) win over the Summerville Bears at Bob Bach Gym in Angels Camp wasn’t an emotional victory like beating Sonora and it didn’t have county bragging rights like playing Calaveras. But it was another step in the right direction and for the Bullfrogs, it seems that all they’ve done in the past two weeks is continue to move in the right direction.
“They truly love the game of volleyball, and they love each other, and they love playing the game together,” Bret Harte head coach Jacey Porovich said. “Oftentimes it doesn’t matter who is on the other side of the court with them. They just have so much fun playing together, and they make the most out of each opportunity they get.”
There’s no question that the win over Sonora was an emotional one. But for many teams, it’s difficult to have a good game after such an important victory and that’s when upsets take place. Bret Harte junior Makenna Tutthill knew that her team couldn’t overlook Summerville, as a loss to the Bears would essentially negate the win over Sonora.
“We came in with the right amount of confidence to play Summerville, but we also weren’t too cocky because we just beat Sonora,” Tutthill said. “We played the right game tonight and we worked together and made it happen.”
The Bullfrogs trailed the Bears early in the first set, but down 5-3, they went on a 9-0 run with three kills from Tutthill, a kill from senior Aariah Fox and a serving ace from sophomore Brennen Brouillette. Bret Harte never slowed down following its run and with kills from junior Chase Silva, junior Sophie Bouma, Fox and Tutthill, the Bullfrogs took the opening set 25-14.
The second set was much closer than any Bullfrog fan would have liked. The large run that Bret Harte went on in the first set was not there in the second and because of that, the Bears were able to hang around much longer. But Bret Harte’s offensive firepower was too much for Summerville to contain and the Bullfrogs won the second set 25-21.
Up 2-0, Bret Harte had no intention of having the match go to a fourth set. Fox led the way for the Bullfrogs on offense and solid defensive play kept the Bears from gaining any offensive momentum. The Bullfrogs had no problem taking the third set 25-15.
“This group is special,” Porovich said. “When they bring joy to the game of volleyball—whether it’s practice or it’s a game—it makes it more fun. It’s fun to give them the tools and the options to develop their skills at practice and then turn them loose come game time and to watch them on their own decide to put those tools to use and then smile about it. This is a special group for sure.”
Brouillette finished 53 for 55 passing with 36 assists and had two aces and five digs; Fox had a game-high 16 kills, one assist, one ace and nine digs; Silva had 10 kills, one block, 26 digs and went 12 for 12 serving with one ace; Bouma had four kills, one block, one assist and eight digs; Tutthill had eight kills, three blocks, three aces and five digs; and Abbi Molina had seven digs.
Bret Harte (17-4, 11-2 MLL) has two more matches before the playoffs begin. And with the postseason right around the corner, Porovich is thrilled with how her team is performing this late in the season.
“There are always things that you can tighten up and continue to work on and develop,” Porovich said. “But with one week left to go, we are where I would hope to be at this point of the year.”
Junior varsity – Bret Harte’s JV team beat Summerville 22-25, 25-17, 15-12 on Thursday night at Bob Bach Gym in Angels Camp.
