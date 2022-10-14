Bret Harte volleyball continues to move in the right direction
It’s hard for life to be any more enjoyable for the Bret Harte High School volleyball team.

The Bullfrogs have won six matches in a row, which includes a 3-0 sweep over both Calaveras and Sonora. Bret Harte is just one game behind Sonora for first place in the Mother Lode League with three matches left to play. And with Tuesday’s 3-0 win over the Wildcats, the Bullfrogs may have cemented their spot as the No. 1 or No. 2 team when the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division V playoff brackets are released.

