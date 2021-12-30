Bullfrogs go 1-1 at El Dorado Tournament

The Bret Harte High School girls’ basketball team played two games at the El Dorado Tournament and left with one win and one loss.
On Tuesday, the Bullfrogs lost to Union Mine 42-34, but rebounded the following day with a 59-55 win over Ponderosa. The senior duo of Jaycee Davey and Ally Stoy earned all-tournament honors.
Against Union Mine, Bret Harte (9-4) led 7-4 at the end of the first quarter with four points from Stoy, two from junior Kadyn Rolleri and one from senior Jadyn DeCosta. But the turning point of the game came in the second quarter, as Union Mine scored 17 points and Bret Harte could only counter with nine. Sophomore Makenna Tutthill scored four of Bret Harte’s nine points, while Brayley Blodgett and Sophie Bouma each scored two and Davey added a free throw.
Bret Harte trailed Union Mine 21-16 heading into the second half. Bret Harte scored 11 points in the third quarter, but Union Mine countered with 13. Stoy had a strong third quarter, as she scored 10 points. In the final eight minutes, Bret Harte outscored Union Mine 10-8, but it was not enough to capture the victory.
Stoy finished with 15 points; Tutthill, DeCosta and Rolleri each scored four; Davey and Bouma scored three points; while Ashlin Arias and Blodgett scored two in the loss.
The following day, Bret Harte got back in the win column by beating Ponderosa by four. Unlike against Union Mine, the Bullfrogs did not have a quarter that hurt them. At the end of the opening eight minutes, Bret Harte trailed 13-11. Stoy scored six of those points, while Arias scored three and junior CJ DesBouillons added two points.
After being outscored by two in the first quarter, the Bullfrogs returned the favor and scored two more than Ponderosa in the second. Tutthill scored six points, while Stoy scored five and Bouma added four. At halftime, the game was tied 28-28.
The Bullfrogs had a strong third quarter and scored 19 points. Davey led the way with six points, while DesBouillons scored five, Stoy added four and DeCosta and Tutthill each recorded a field goal. Heading into the fourth quarter, Bret Harte had a three-point lead. In the final period, the Bullfrogs did just enough to hold off Ponderosa for the four-point victory.
Stoy had another big night, as the senior scored 17 points; Tutthill had her best offensive game of the season with 12 points; DesBouillons added 10 points; Davey scored nine; Bouma scored four; Arias had three points; and DeCosta and Rolleri each finished with two points.