Canepa, Bret Harte, place second at league tournament

The Bret Harte High School girls’ golf team must have been saving their best for last. In the final Valley Foothill League North tournament of the year, the Bullfrogs placed second as a team and senior Emma Canepa placed second individually Monday afternoon at Micke Grove Golf Links in Lodi.
Because of the strong performance Monday afternoon, Bret Harte earned enough points to move up to fourth in the league standings and earned a spot in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division V tournament set for Oct. 21.
Bret Harte head coach Diane Winsby could not contain her excitement following Monday’s performance.
“My thoughts are all over the place, as are my emotions,” Winsby said. “These young ladies seem to improve on a daily basis. I am just so proud of them and so happy for them with what they have accomplished in such a short amount of time.”
As a team, Bret Harte shot a 426, which was only behind Ripon’s 358. The Bullfrogs finished one stroke ahead of Escalon and Argonaut placed fourth with a score of 437. For Bret Harte, Canepa shot a 91, followed by Mackenzie Carroll, who shot a 105, Carly Hickman carded a 108, Sophia Ruff shot a 122, Makenna Robertson finished with a 129 and Trinity Kekai-Acedo shot a 148.
Canepa’s 91 was second only to Ripon’s Gabbi Ilardi, who earned tournament medalist honors by shooting a 76. Argonaut’s Kaylee Weaver and the Escalon duo of Mickayla Schutt and Lucy Allbauch were the only other golfers to finish under 100, as they carded a 99.
“I’m overjoyed with what Emma (Canepa) has accomplished this year,” Winsby said. “She has been such a positive influence in the younger girl’s lives and a wonderful example of what you can achieve if you set your mind to it.”
Bret Harte finished the regular season on Oct. 10 with a 209-241 loss to Escalon at Greenhorn Creek Resort in Angels Camp. Canepa led the Bullfrogs by shooting a 46. Finishing behind Canepa was: Carroll, 62; Ruff, 66; and Hickman, 67.
Bret Harte’s final regular season record is 6-9.
“This group of girls work hard and want to always do their best and it shows with their scores,” Winsby said.