Bret Harte Female Athlete of the Year Runner-up: Kara Schultz

There doesn’t seem to be any stop in Kara Schultz. During her sophomore season, Schultz was everywhere on Bret Harte’s soccer field. She led her team in scoring and was one of the more physical players in the game.
“Kara was a true leader on the field for us this season,” Bret Harte head coach Jessica Bowman said. “Her wisdom and passion for soccer makes her an incredible force in the game and aninvaluable asset on our team.”
Schultz had a game to remember on the road against Denair, as she paved the way with five goals in an 11-0 shutout.
Schultz, who was placed on the Mother Lode League’s first-team, is one of the players who Bowman hopes will continue to lead the team for the next few years.
“She never gives up and continues to fire away at the goal no matter the current status of the game,” Bowman said. “I am so excited to see her growth over the next two seasons.”