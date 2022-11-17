Calaveras girls look to reload and regroup after strong 2022 campaign

Perhaps one of the biggest unknowns in the Mother Lode League heading into the 2022-23 girls’ soccer season is Calaveras.
Last year, Calaveras came out of nowhere and proved to be a tough squad. When the playoff brackets were released, the Red Hawks got the No. 2 seed in the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division V playoffs and reached the semifinal game.
At the end of the season, head coach Matt Simpson knew that he’d have to replace a number of quality players, which included the co-Most Outstanding Offensive Player of the Mother Lode League Montana Grant, along with defensive standout Bridgette Boriolo and senior stars Sydney Remus and Emma Alliende.
Simpson hopes that even though Calaveras lost some major players, that the success and excitement of last season will carry over and his team will be able to pick up right where it left off.
“It’s extremely important because everybody knows what we lost last year and other teams know what we lost last year,” Simpson said. “So, if we can come out and have some early success, that’ll give these girls confidence that will hopefully put others on notice that we aren’t going to be as weak as they are hoping we’ll be. It’s really important to keep the momentum going and the success and confidence going in these ladies. We still do have a good core group coming back from last year.”
The biggest question mark surrounding Calaveras is who will be scoring the goals? The three main goal scorers from last year (Grant, Alliende and Remus) have all graduated. Simpson has been trying to figure out where the goals will be coming from since the playoff loss in February.
“That’s something that’s still keeping me awake at night,” Simpson said with a chuckle. “Losing Bridgett (Boriolo) was huge with our defense, but I still think we are going to be a solid defensive team because we are returning everybody who was around her. We’ll be good at the midfield, but when it comes to scoring goals, that’s giving me gray hairs and is keeping me worried. We are getting Daniela Meza back, who was hurt last year, and I think that’ll help us. I’m hoping she can step up and we are pulling up Victoria Velasco from the JV team. I’m hoping these young fresh legs can step in and fill some of those gaps.”
Regardless of who has graduated, members of the current squad are happy to be back on the field and are looking forward to the upcoming season.
“I’m very excited for this year,” senior Abby Whiting said. “Soccer is my favorite sport and getting on the field and playing with my girls is the most fun part of my year, so I’m very excited.”
Simpson added, “They are out there, joking around, having fun and we’re seeing smiles. Once we finally got through conditioning and started putting our feet on the balls, the enthusiasm just blossomed. I think they are excited to see what we can do this year and how they can step up and have that next-man-up mentality and prove themselves. Everybody is going to think we are down, so we have something to prove this year.”
If the preseason schedule is any indication, Calaveras should be primed and ready to go by the beginning of league play. Escalon, Ripon Christian, Davis, Livingston, Linden, Stagg, Union Mine and McNair are all teams Calaveras will face before the Mother Lode League season begins in January.
“It’s a double-edged sword doing that,” Simpson said. “I don’t want to kill the confidence of the girls by going up against some of these teams who are tough teams. But on the other hand, they can see the level that we need to get to, and it can motivate them to work harder at practice and dial it in and get focused, that way when we get into league, we are firing on all cylinders, and we are focused and ready to go.”
Calaveras’ 2022-23 team is Cheyenne Young, Meza, Holly Skrbina, Audrey Orlopp, Velasco, Bella Warren, Rhianon Cavender, Abby Allen, Madelyn Simpson, Brenda Guzman, Whiting, Giavana Minatre, Veda Casillas, Isabell Spearing and Rita Arajuo.
