Add another blue banner No. 24 to the Calaveras wrestling collection

It wasn’t a bad couple of days for the Calaveras High School wrestling team. On Jan. 29, Calaveras won the Mother Lode League Dual Championship by beating the Sonora Wildcats 48-15 to snag another perfect 5-0 league record.
Three days later, on Feb. 1, Calaveras captured the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV Team Dual Championship after picking up victories over Center, Wood and then El Capitan in the finals. The strong performance at Lincoln High School gave Calaveras its 24th blue banner.
Perhaps the Feb. 1 accomplishment was even more special because Calaveras was moved up a division and competed at division IV, rather than division V. Calaveras accepted the challenge and delivered.
“It’s kind of like getting a seat at the big-kids table and proving that you belong there,” Calaveras head coach Ryan Upchurch said. “I hope that we got more respect across all divisions. Kids on campus today were even saying things like, ‘Hey, are you going to go up a division next year?’ I don’t wanna go that far, but really, it was nice to wrestle different schools and we were in a bigger gym side-by-side division I finals and the atmosphere was completely different.”
With the league title in the bag, Calaveras then shifted its focus to bringing home another blue banner. First, Calaveras took on Center and won 54-16. Ty Ferrante (120 pounds), Phoenix Nguyen (126), CJ Meza (145), Owen Murphy (160), Caden Villegas (170), Tyler Statzel (182) and Donivan Giangregorio (195) got pins.
Against Wood, Calaveras went into the match knowing it was losing 12 points right off the bat due to forfeits. Because of that, each point was even more coveted and yet, Calaveras was able to hold on for a 38-27 win. Sophomore Lexy Beadles (113), Ferrante, Giangregorio and Bradley Fuller (220) won with pins and Dominic Boitano (132), Meza, Murphy, Villegas were also victorious.
In the finals against El Capitan, Calaveras picked up a 51-19 victory. Calaveras got pins from Ferrante, Meza, Murphy, Villegas, Jordan Corban (195), and Fuller, while CJ Munniks (126), Garrett Randolph (138) and Beadles won their matches.
Even though this is Calaveras’ 24th section championship, the excitement remains fresh and renewed.
“It’s just as special every year,” Giangregorio said. “You are making a mark for your school every time you get one.”
Calaveras will next compete Friday at the Mother Lode League tournament, held in Tuolumne at Summerville High School. For the first time in years, there will be more competition because of fuller squads, which is a delight for Upchurch.
“I think it’s great because our guys will actually get a tournament out of it,” Upchurch said. “In the past, we were having kids get forfeits all the way into the finals. It’s almost like we would have been better off practicing. Now, kids can get a couple of quality matches, which is just good for wrestling in general.”
On Feb. 14, Calaveras will compete in the section tournament, which is going to be even more difficult with a 24-man bracket, rather than a 16-man bracket. And Calaveras will not be the only Sac-Joaquin Section Division Team Duas Champions in the building competing for the same prize.
“Even though I feel that we are one of the top schools in our division, there are still some unknowns,” Upchurch said. “We will have Big Valley Christian, who are the D6 champs, Hilmar, who are the D5 champs, and us, the D4 champs, all in the same division and the same gym. So, to get that blue banner, you have to go through two other section champs to get it.”
Regardless of who Giangregorio has to wrestle, he, and the rest of Calaveras’ squad, is ready.
“It’s time to do something big,” Giangregorio said.