Week 6 Preview: Calaveras at Galt

Next up: Calaveras (0-4) vs. Galt (2-2)
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Next up: Calaveras (0-4) vs. Galt (2-2)
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Date: Friday, Sept. 23
Place: Galt High School, Galt
2022 season: Calaveras (0-4, 0-0 MLL) – Lost to McNair 21-7; lost to Carson 14-0; lost to Ripon Christian 27-6; lost to Ripon 49-12; Galt (2-2) – beat Franklin 35-31; beat Highlands 45-8; lost to Colfax 54-13; lost to Johnson 54-27
Last week’s result: Calaveras had its bye week
Last meeting: Calaveras and Galt have not played since pre-2004
Series record since 2004: The series is tied 0-0
Game history: None
Calaveras season statistics: Passing – Orlandi, 14-33-177-0-1; Manzo, 8-14-66-0-2; Batterton, 1-3-12-0-1; Beadles, 0-1-0-0-0; total, 23-51-256-0-4; Receiving – McCurdy, 7-45-0; Orlandi, 5-40-0; Brim, 1-29-0; Beadles, 2-62-0; Petersen, 1-21-0, Tofanelli, 1-12-0; Urbina, 2-7-0; Spurr, 1-31-0; total, 23-256-0; Rushing – Beadles, 37-120-0; Orlandi, 60-307-4; McCurdy, 17-21-0; Petersen, 3-(-2)-0; Urbina, 9-60-0; Ferrante, 2-2-0; Crandell, 6-29-0; Spurr, 2-1-0; Manzo, 5-(-26)-0; Batterton, 1-(-6)-0; total, 142-507-4; Interceptions – Orlandi, 3
Junior varsity: Calaveras is 1-3 coming off its bye week
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.