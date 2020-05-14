A look back at Bret Harte’s top games, spring misses and names to remember

Top Games
Bret Harte girls’ water polo vs. Central Catholic, Sept. 6 – In the first game of the 2019 season, Bret Harte defended its home pool with a 24-4 victory over the Central Catholic Raiders. The Bullfrogs led 7-1 at the end of the first quarter and then extended that lead to 12-1 by halftime. In the second half, Bret Harte outscored Central Catholic 12-3. Kinlye Apley had eight goals and five assists, Rowan Perry had six goals and three assists, while Lucy Dodds scored five times and had two assists in the win.
“The girls did really well,” Bret Harte head coach Carissa Spathias said. “The girls were working really well with each other and that was nice to see with how many new players we have.”
Bret Harte volleyball at Sonora, Oct. 3
Since joining the Mother Lode League in 2014, the Sonora Wildcats volleyball team had not lost a league match on its home floor. The Bullfrogs changed that. Bret Harte beat Sonora 3-2 (25-21, 16-25, 25-20, 22-25, 16-14) in perhaps the upset of the year. Gabi Hutchens and Emma Lane each finished with 12 kills, while junior Mikenna Grotto added 11 kills. Lane also had six blocks, seven digs and four aces. Senior Katrina Swift was 122 for 126 passing with 37 assists in the win.
“This feels so good,” Hutchens said. “It’s been my goal since freshman year and after putting in all the hard work to finally beat them feels great.”
Bret Harte baseball vs. Mountain House, March 9
The bats came alive in Bret Harte’s 15-11 home victory over Mountain House in Angels Camp. The Bullfrogs recorded 12 hits and overcame a seven-run deficit to pick up the win. Trailing 11-4, Bret Harte battled back with two runs in the fourth, one in the fifth and then eight in the sixth, which was highlighted by a 3-run home run by senior James Avecilla. The catcher went 5 for 5 with two doubles, a home run, two runs scored and six RBIs. Sophomore Erik Trent had one hit and three RBIs and scored three runs; junior Caden Ding scored four times, had two hits and one RBI; and Bret Harte also got RBIs from Teyler Pullin, Garrett Hampton and Noah Adams.
Spring Misses
Karlee Juarez on the softball diamond
Karlee Juarez is a four-year varsity player and, had her senior season been able to be played out, she may have gone down as one of the top players to ever wear a Bret Harte softball uniform. The Miami University of Ohio signee was off to a strong start to her final year as a Bullfrog. In six games, Juarez was hitting .750 with 12 hits, nine runs scored, had eight RBIs, walked four times, stole 11 bags and had a fielding percentage of .929. In 59 career games played, Juarez hit .641 with an on-base percentage of .728. She recorded 93 hits, scored 84 runs, knocked in 19, had 20 doubles, seven triples, four home runs, walked 40 times, stole 113 bases and struck out only six times in 196 plate appearances.
Olivia Lilly in the water
Olivia Lilly may be one of the most decorated swimmers to ever jump into the Bret Harte pool. In three years, Lilly helped set five school records. Individually, she holds records in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:11.43), the 100-yard butterfly (1:01.34) and the 200-yard individual medley (2:29.25), all of which were set in 2019. She also was part of the 200-yard medley relay (1:58.46) and 200-yard freestyle relay (1:49.08) teams, which also hold school records.
McKenzie Blair on the track
McKenzie Blair looked to improve on an outstanding junior season. In 2019, she ran in the 100- and 200-meter dash, along with the 4x100-meter relay, while also competing in the long and triple jump. In the 100-meter dash, Blair had 10 first-place finishes, won the Mother Lode League championship, placed second at the section finals and advanced to the CIF Masters Meet. In the 200-meter dash, she placed first seven times with a personal record coming in the section finals (25.67). She won the MLL title and advanced to masters. In the 4x400-meter relay, she was a part of four first-place finishes and advanced to masters. In the long jump, Blair took first three times. And in the triple jump, she set a personal record of 34 feet, 9.5 inches at the league championship and placed third at the section finals.
Future Stars
Aariah Fox
The Bret Harte freshman made quite the name for herself in her first year of high school sports. She was one of the main scorers on the hardwood, was called up to the varsity volleyball team for the playoffs and was going to use her speed on the track.
Kadyn Rolleri
In her freshman year, Kadyn Rolleri was a standout player on the JV girls’ basketball team and ran cross country and track and field. She placed first in the frosh/soph two-mile race at the CIF Sac-Joaquin Division IV cross country championships with her time of 14:02.8. In her first varsity cross country race, Rolleri placed sixth with her time of 20:54 in the 5,000-meter race.
Erik Trent
Erik Trent found himself as a key member of Bret Harte’s basketball and baseball team as a sophomore. With two more years left to play at Bret Harte, Trent should continue to be a cornerstone on both teams.
Athlete of the Week Memorable Answers
Guilty pleasure: “I like to wrap steaks with bacon and barbecue them.” – Alec Landry
Opinion on clowns: “Some of them can be creepy, but if you like being a clown, pursue your passion.” – Jaden Bitner
What’s the worst Christmas present you ever got? “I got a pair of socks that had a bunch of math equations on them, but I hate math.” – Kara Schultz
What can’t you stand? “I hate cotton. I don’t know why, but I just don’t like the texture of it.” – Kadyn Rolleri
Biggest pet peeve: “When people run their nails on fabric. I don’t like that sound.” – Gabi Hutchens
Are you superstitious? “No, but I’m a little-stitious.” – Katrina Swift
Celebrity crush: “Pierce Brosnan in the 2008 ‘Mamma Mia!’” – Kinlye Apley
What’s something you are ashamed to admit? “I eat a lot of weird food combinations. When I was younger, I’d take a cheese stick and use it as a spoon for yogurt. It’s not bad.” – Emma Canepa
Athlete of the Year
Do you have a Bret Harte High School student-athlete who you’d like to nominate for the Athlete of the Year? If so, send your nomination, along with why you feel they deserve it, to guy@calaverasenterprise.com. This year we will be focusing on athletic achievements, along with commitment to the classroom and community service. Email your nominations by May 21, 2020.