Bullfrogs move to 3-2 in MLL play after road win over Amador

Winning on the road in the Mother Lode League is a difficult thing to do and the Bret Harte High School boys’ basketball team has now won twice away from its home floor in Angels Camp.
Bret Harte captured its third Mother Lode League victory of the season with a 49-39 victory over Amador Tuesday night in Sutter Creek.
Bret Harte’s 10-point win over Amador was memorable for a number of reasons. The win gives Bret Harte a 3-2 record to end the first half of Mother Lode League play. Having three league wins is the most Bret Harte has had under head coach Brian Barnett and the most the program has won since the 2015-16 season. And the victory was also the 10th overall, which is only one win shy of tying the most wins Barnett has had as Bret Harte’s head coach.
“It gives us confidence moving forward,” Barnett said. “All three levels are competing, which has us moving in the right direction.”
The Bullfrogs began the night by outscoring Amador 16-7 in the opening quarter. Senior Kenny Scott, junior Jaden Stritenberger and senior Noah Adams all scored four points apiece, while senior Erik Trent and senior Bradey Tutthill each scored one basket. In the second quarter, Bret Harte only scored six points, while Amador countered with 10. At the midway point, the Bullfrogs had a 22-17 advantage.
Bret Harte’s offense woke up in the third quarter, with Trent scoring five points, Tutthill adding four points and senior Vincent Tiscornia chipping in for three points, as the Bullfrogs outscored Amador 12-9. Leading 34-26 at the start of the fourth quarter, Bret Harte scored 15 points in the final eight minutes. Trent paved the way with five points, while Scott added a 3-point basket, Tiscornia scored four and Stritenberger scored three and the Bullfrogs held on for the 49-33 win.
Trent led Bret Harte with 14 points; Tiscornia finished with nine points; the trio of Stritenberger, Scott and Tutthill all scored seven points apiece; Adams scored four points; and Bradly Ransom made a free throw in the 10-point victory.
Bret Harte (10-9, 3-2 MLL) will host the Argonaut Mustangs (12-7, 1-3 MLL) at 7:30 p.m., Friday at Bob Bach Gym in Angels Camp.