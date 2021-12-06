Bullfrogs knock off Central Catholic and Bradshaw Christian in back-to-back games

With Mother Lode League play beginning on Dec. 14, the Bret Harte High School boys’ soccer team picked the right time to get hot. Bret Harte has won its last two games and has had no problem putting the ball into the back of the net.
On Dec. 2, Bret Harte went to Modesto and knocked off Central Catholic 5-1. Junior Ezra Radabaugh had a night to remember, as the offensive weapon scored four times. Angel Martinez added the other goal in Bret Harte’s four-score victory.
On Monday night, Bret Harte beat Bradshaw Christian 4-3 in Angels Camp. Senior Matthew Barajas and Martinez each scored once, while Radabaugh added two goals in the win.
Through six games, Radabaugh leads Bret Harte with nine goals, while Martinez has two goals and Liam Gouveia, Angel Zamudio, Barajas and JB Pryor have each scored once.
Bret Harte (3-2-1) will take on Delta Charter at 4 p.m., Wednesday in Angels Camp and will wrap up the preseason at 3 p.m., Friday against Vanguard Prep in Modesto. The Bullfrogs begin Mother Lode League play Dec. 14 at home against Amador and then will face Calaveras two days later in San Andreas.