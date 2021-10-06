Calaveras Jr. Reds cruise to four wins over Sabercats

The Calaveras Jr. Reds football program picked up a clean sweep of the Waterford Sabercats Oct. 2 in Waterford. The Jr. novice, novice, junior varsity and varsity squads won by a combined score of 137-36.
In the Jr. novice game, Calaveras won 35-0. Carter Lim, Bryce Botelho, Mason Williams and Luca Varni all found the end zone in the 35-point win. Calaveras is now 7-0.
In the novice matchup, Calaveras beat Waterford 27-0. Zadin Orlandi had a strong day running the ball, as he scored three times. Gavin Verduzco had one rushing touchdown. Ashtin Nunn and Kash Cosgrove each recorded 2-point conversion scores in the win. And on the defensive side of the ball, Cannon Moore, Nunn and Santino Potolo led the way in tackles and sacks.
After Calaveras’ JV team beat Waterford 26-6, the varsity squad wrapped up the day by downing Waterford 49-30. Running back Enrique Alcantar Aberle rushed for three touchdowns, while quarterback Cohen Curran and Ryan Clifton each ran for two scores. Kodey Paulson had one of Calaveras’ eight touchdown runs. Kicker Kale Hernandez was 4 for 5 in PATs.
Up next for the Jr. Reds will be Escalon. Calaveras will take on the Cougars at 12:30/2/4/6 p.m., Saturday in Escalon.