Arnold gets redemption after hitting game-winning shot against Sonora

The last time Connor Arnold played against the Sonora Wildcats was Jan. 31, 2020. After that 67-44 road defeat to the Wildcats, Arnold, who at the time was a junior, was not only kicked out of the visiting locker room by head coach Kraig Clifton, but he was also removed from the team.
Life, like basketball, is all about getting another shot. Arnold had to prove to Clifton that he had not only become a better teammate, but a better person. While it didn’t happen overnight, that lost trust was eventually earned back and Arnold was able to rejoin the team for his senior season.
In the final home game of the shortened 2021 season, the same player who Clifton kicked off the team in 2020, had the trust from his coach to take the shot with the game on the line against the Sonora Wildcats Wednesday night at Mike Flock Gym in San Andreas.
With under 24 seconds to play and trailing Sonora 41-40, Arnold took it upon himself to win the game for Calaveras. The senior guard drove to the basket, made a layup in traffic and got fouled in the process. He made his free throw to give his team a 43-41 advantage, which Calaveras was able to hold on to in the final nine seconds.
Not only did Arnold’s basket seal the victory, but it also was validation for his long journey back from being a player without a team, to being a key leader on the court.
“That’s 100% the biggest shot of my high school career, especially coming off of last year,” Arnold said. “Everybody knows that I got kicked off the team, so to do that against Sonora, the team we played when I got kicked off, felt amazing.”
As for Clifton, seeing a player succeed and find redemption after what transpired nearly 16 months ago proves that lessons can be learned, regardless of how hard the lesson is at the moment.
“I’ll be honest with you, I didn’t give it back to him easily; he had to earn it,” Clifton said in regards to his trust and a roster spot for Arnold. “He’s done a lot to do that and he’s learned a lot of self-control that came from maturity. I think he realized that when he lost it last year, he realized how much he was missing and didn’t want to miss it again.”
Calaveras had not walked off the floor with a win over the Wildcats since early 2018, but looked primed to do so during the first half of Wednesday’s contest. Calaveras jumped out to a 5-0 lead with a basket from Arnold and three points from sophomore Jay Clifton. Sonora got its offense going and with 2:31 left in the first quarter, had a slim 8-7 lead.
Trailing by one, Calaveras went on to outscore the Wildcats 7-2 with points from Clifton, sophomore Elijah Malamed and junior Travis Byrd to end the opening period.
Calaveras got its largest lead of the night midway through the second quarter. After Clifton drained a 3-point basket and Arnold scored in the paint, Calaveras led Sonora 21-12. But Sonora again mounded a comeback and was able to cut the deficit to three points by halftime.
With 7:22 to play in the third quarter, Calaveras senior AJ Cardon made a field goal. That turned out to be the only basket Calaveras would get the rest of the quarter.
“We just weren’t patient and were forcing up bad shots,” Arnold said.
Fortunately for Calaveras, its defense stepped up and only allowed Sonora to score six points, which came on an and-1 basket and a shot from downtown late in the quarter.
“It’s funny, as a coach, the first thing I think about when it comes to our defense is all the mistakes we made, but to hold Sonora to 41, man, I’ll take that any day,” Clifton said about the effort from his defense. “We did a ton of good stuff and made adjustments along the way and our kids became aware of that. That’s usually a step that you usually don’t get to until the second half of the season, so the learning process was definitely in fast forward and these kids were intelligent enough and focused enough to make those strides in a shortened season.”
Calaveras trailed the Wildcats 28-27 heading into the final eight minutes. Cardon drained a shot from behind the arc to put Calaveras ahead 30-28, but Sonora responded with a 6-0 run. The lead went back-and-forth, but when Clifton hit a 3-point basket with 3:17 to play, it put Calaveras ahead 38-36. Calaveras wouldn't have the lead again until Arnold’s game-winning shot went through the net with nine seconds left on the clock.
“I saw Jay (Clifton) get face-guarded and I decided to go 1-on-1 with the kid guarding me and if I lose it, I lose,” Arnold said. “I had a bad second and third quarter, so I had to do that for the team to win.”
Jay Clifton led Calaveras with a team-high 15 points; Arnold scored 11; Cardon had seven points; Malamed scored six; while sophomore Braedon Orlandi and Byrd each finished the game with two points.
In the locker room after the win, Clifton told his team that the game that just took place is exactly what high school sports are all about and to enjoy the moment.
“There were two good teams battling and it just came down to the end and it could have gone either way,” Clifton said. “It shows a lot of character and I know it sounds corny, but I’m a believer in the character building that sports brings kids and that’s why I love coaching at this level. I really feel like I can watch these young kids grow into young men right in front of my own eyes and I felt that way tonight. Both teams should really be proud of themselves.”
Calaveras 48, Liberty Ranch 47
The recent history of Calaveras and Liberty Ranch basketball has plenty of examples of quality games that went down to the wire and their lone head-to-head matchup in 2021 was no different. On May 19, Calaveras got a last-second basket to beat Liberty Ranch 48-47 in Galt.
Calaveras trailed 29-18 at halftime and was able to win in the final seconds with a layup from senior AJ Cardon with an assist by Connor Arnold.
Jay Clifton scored a team-high 19 points with five rebounds with one assist and one steal; Arnold had 13 points, five rebounds, four assists and two steals; Cardon scored nine with three rebounds, two assists and two steals; Elijah Malamed scored four and had four rebounds and one steal; and Travis Byrd had three points, five rebounds, one assist and one steal.