UPSET ALEART: Bret Harte comes back from a 2-0 deficit to advance to the 2nd round of the state playoffs
Guy Dossi/Calaveras Enterprise file photo

The Bret Harte High School volleyball team was watching its season quickly come to an end.

In the opening round of the CIF State Division IV NorCal Playoffs, the No. 10 Bullfrogs trailed No. 7 San Rafael 2-0 heading into the third set. With the season on the line, Bret Harte pulled off an amazing comeback to stun San Rafael on the road Tuesday night. The Bullfrogs won the final three sets of the match to pick up the 3-2 victory (24-26, 22-25, 25-17, 29-27, 15-13) to advance to the second round.

