The Bret Harte High School volleyball team was watching its season quickly come to an end.
In the opening round of the CIF State Division IV NorCal Playoffs, the No. 10 Bullfrogs trailed No. 7 San Rafael 2-0 heading into the third set. With the season on the line, Bret Harte pulled off an amazing comeback to stun San Rafael on the road Tuesday night. The Bullfrogs won the final three sets of the match to pick up the 3-2 victory (24-26, 22-25, 25-17, 29-27, 15-13) to advance to the second round.
“There is simply no way to describe the feelings and love I have for this team, and the sport in general,” Bret Harte junior Chase Silva said following the victory. “Of course, there were times during the sets where it didn’t go as we had hoped, but we used it as motivation to keep fighting with all we had. After winning tonight’s match, it meant everything to every single one of us, because it took each one of us to get to this point. We are not done making Bret Harte history.”
If the come-from-behind victory wasn’t enough reason for Bret Harte to celebrate, the Bullfrogs got even better news following the win. With No. 2 Ripon losing to No. 15 Chico in five sets, Bret Harte will host Chico on Thursday in Angels Camp. This will be the first state playoff volleyball game that has ever been played at Bret Harte.
“It feels incredible to get this win and to know we worked for every point,” Bret Harte head coach Jacey Porovich said. “Yet again, this group is special. We played with heart and as a team and that is what earned us the win in the end. The girls are so excited to have one more opportunity to play in the Bob Bach Gymnasium in front of our own fans. We hope to see everyone in their purple and gold packing the stands to support these girls.”
Sophomore Brennen Brouillette had 41 assists, went 12 for 12 serving and had four digs; Fox had seven kills, went 25 for 27 serving with one ace and had five assists and had 27 digs; Silva had a team-high 11 kills, three assists, had two blocks, one ace and 25 digs; junior Sophie Bouma had three kills, six assists, three blocks and 14 digs; senior Rubi Rodriguez had one kill and one dig; junior Abbi Molina had three kills, one assist, went 12 for 12 serving and had 11 digs; junior Makenna Tutthill had nine kills, two assists, one block and one dig; and senior Ashlin Arias had 28 digs and one ace.
“This was the crucial moment,” Fox said. “If we lost, that was it. If we won, there were at least a few more days to go. As this season slowly comes to an end, I’ve come to the realization that these are some of the final times I’ll ever play this sport competitively, so I want to make the experience worthwhile by having no regrets. Tonight, our team gave it everything it had in terms of willpower and effort to ensure that there would be a tomorrow. We put up a fierce fight and I’m proud of us. We are not done yet.”
No. 10 Bret Harte will host No. 15 Chico at 6 p.m. on Thursday at Bob Bach Gym in Angels Camp. Chico will enter Thursday’s game with an overall record of 21-19, while going 6-4 in the Eastern League. Chico is 6-7 on the road, while Bret Harte is 9-1 at home. The two teams have each played one common opponent, which was Liberty Ranch. Chico lost to the Hawks 2-0 at a tournament in October, while Bret Harte lost to Liberty Ranch 3-1 in August.
The winner of Bret Harte vs. Chico will take on the winner of No. 3 Sonora vs. No. 11 Head-Royce on Saturday. The winner of that game will play in the NorCal finals on Nov. 15. The CIF State Championship will take place on Nov. 19.