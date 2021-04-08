Sidelined due to life-threatening injury, senior Blain Mossa still in the game

Watching football from the sideline is something that Blain Mossa never had to do.
While he was always one of the smaller players on the field, Mossa played linebacker, which is one of the most physically dominating positions. Throughout his football career, Mossa would routinely take on blockers and running backs who were much larger, and he always returned to his feet.
Even after an accident nearly cost Mossa his leg and possibly his life, the Calaveras High School senior has once again brushed himself off and returned to a standing position. With his right leg still in a modified walking boot, Mossa watches every Calaveras football game from the sideline.
Mossa might not get to suit up and tackle an opponent, but he still gets to walk onto the field and be part of the game. Mossa was named Calaveras’ 2021 season captain.
“It makes me feel like I can still help the team, even if it’s just with the coin toss and the decision,” Mossa said.
If naming Mossa a season captain wasn’t enough of a tribute, then the red decals on Calaveras’ white helmets show everyone who watches Calaveras football how much Mossa means to all of the players and coaches.
On the left side of each Calaveras helmet, a number “33” sticker, which is Mossa’s number has been applied. That way, a piece of Mossa will be out on the field every play of the game.
“It was really cool,” Mossa said about seeing his teammates with the number 33 on their helmets for the first time. “It really helped me feel like I was still a part of the team and that I’m still out there with all of them.”
Mossa was involved in a boating accident on Aug. 8, 2020, at New Hogan Reservoir in Valley Springs. He jumped off a boat at the same time the boat accelerated, and the propeller connected with the back of Mossa’s leg.
The accident caused Mossa to lose a life-threatening amount of blood, as a main artery in the leg was severed. He was rushed to Doctors Medical Center in Modesto. There, the doctors and nurses helped save his leg and his life.
Although Mossa was able to keep his leg, it wasn’t until February that he learned amputation was no longer an option. For six months, Mossa had to live with the fear of knowing that a complication could possibly arise and he could still lose his leg.
“It’s been kind of tough,” Mossa said. “It’s better to keep a good mindset about it, rather than to think of all the bad about it. I’m glad that I can still be out on the field and have my leg and work to recover, rather than to be without it.”
With feeling now back in his leg and proper blood flow, Mossa is feeling much better. Between physical therapy and determination, he’s expected to eventually make a full recovery, however, that timeline is still unknown. He first needs be able to support his weight without straining.
“I’m feeling great,” Mossa said. “Everything is going as good as it can be. I’ve been doing physical therapy to get more feeling and movement back.”
Mossa knew that his football career was over just a few days after the accident. But that wasn’t the case for his teammates, especially his senior teammates. The football season had been postponed several times, and it wasn’t until February that the season had been given the OK by the state.
Mossa couldn’t be happier for his teammates that they get to have at least a four-game season.
“I’m definitely glad they have a season and get to play games,” Mossa said. “I know that if I were in the same situation as them, that I would want to be out on the field.”
When Calaveras head coach Doug Clark heard his team would in fact play, he knew it would be without Mossa. Even before gear was handed out to his players, Clark knew he had to come up with something to honor Mossa.
“I don’t have a son; I’ve got three daughters,” Clark said. “Once I met Blain his freshman year playing linebacker for us and getting to know the kid, I’ve always said that if I had a son, I’d want him to be like Blain. When this happened, obviously it devastated me, and something had to be done.”
When the Calaveras players found out they’d be honoring Mossa with a No. 33 on their helmets, perhaps none was happier than senior Donivan Giangregorio.
“He’s my best friend,” Giangregorio said. “I wanted to wear his jersey, but when I heard he was on the roster, that meant that he’d get to still wear his jersey at the games. So, when they gave me the sticker, I said, ‘Thank God,’ because I wanted to represent Blain Mossa.”
And when it came to naming Mossa as the only team captain, there was no dispute from any players or coaches.
“They didn’t question it and didn’t hesitate,” Clark said. “Everybody was on board immediately and seems to love it. That’s how much respect he has from all of the team. He was always a captain for us and, just because he can’t play, that’s still the case. He’s still a captain and he’s still a leader.”
Mossa, like the rest of the senior football players, has one more game where he can wear his Calaveras jersey. He’ll get one more opportunity to walk to the center of the field and be announced as a captain, which will be Friday at Sonora.
Through it all, Mossa continues to battle and move forward. And even though he’s hung up his helmet and pads for good, Mossa will never stop trying to tackle any obstacle put in his way.
“I’m definitely a lot more patient and understanding that if stuff goes wrong, you just have to work through it,” Mossa said. “You can’t rush things if you want progress.”
Calaveras takes on the Sonora Wildcats in the season finale at 7 p.m., Friday in Sonora.