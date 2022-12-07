Toyon 8th grade basketball team wins tournament

The Toyon Middle School 8th grade boys’ basketball team won the 2022 Tip-Off Classic on Dec. 4 at Calaveras High School’s Mike Flock Gym in San Andreas. Toyon picked up a victory over Glen Edwards before defeating Jackson for the tournament championship. Toyon, Mark Twain, Jackson, Avery, Glen Edwards and Ione all competed at the event. The Toyon team is Corbin Moore, Colton Ray, Rowan House, JoJo Gonzales, Zachary Coggin, Grant Emerson, Eli Arbanas, Tyler Sallee, Joshua Gunn, Payden Long, Michael Sala, Cohen Curran, Mason Wright, Cody Wilson, Max Casillas and Aaron Koepp.
featured top story
Youth Basketball
Second to none