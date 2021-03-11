Wyllie lands spot on Corban roster late in collegiate game

In many respects, Alyssa “LoLo” Wyllie was going through the same teenage angst that hits most high school seniors. With graduation quickly approaching, Wyllie was still unsure of what her future would be after receiving her Calaveras High School diploma.
The two-sport varsity athlete had her sights set on playing basketball at Corban University, located in Salem, Ore., but COVID-19 initially dashed that dream. With college players given the option of accepting another year of eligibility, Corban just didn’t have a spot on their roster for Wyllie.
With Corban seemingly out of the picture, Wyllie looked at other universities, yet nothing felt right. Unfortunately for Wyllie, she was running out of time to make a decision. And just as she began losing hope, she finally got the call she thought would never come.
Wyllie’s phone rang and on the other end was Bill Pilgeram, the head basketball coach at Corban. Pilgeram informed Wyllie that a roster spot had opened up and that her name was at the top of his list. It didn’t take Wyllie long to accept his offer of a partial athletic scholarship. On March 2, she officially signed on to attend Corban and play basketball.
“I felt relief,” Wyllie said. “Corban has always been my No. 1 choice to go to school and for a while, I thought that was going to work out and then all the COVID-19 stuff happened. I didn’t know what I was going to do. I had some options, but nothing felt completely right. When I finally got that call, I knew right away that’s what I wanted.”
So, what’s so special about a small private Christian university located nearly 600 miles (about a nine-hour drive) away from her Valley Springs home? Well, this isn’t the first time a Wyllie signed on to play sports a the university. In 2017, older sister, Maddi, agreed to play softball for the Warriors and is now in her junior year. Alyssa saw first-hand how much her older sister enjoyed the school and wanted that same feeling.
“She would tell me about her classes and the environment up there and it made me want that,” Wyllie said. “I’m so excited to be close to her again. I’m probably going to live with her when I go up there. I miss her a lot. We FaceTime every day and talk all the time. I’m glad that I get to go up there and share my new life experiences with her.”
For Maddi, the excitement is mutual.
“I am beyond excited to have my sister going to Corban,” Maddi said. “I am so proud of her hard work and this is well-deserved. It is such a special school and it is the perfect place for her to grow as a person, as well as an amazing athlete.”
As much as Maddi wanted her younger sister to join her in Salem, she didn’t want the lure of a sister reunion to be the main reason for Corban to be her college of choice. Maddi made sure her sister weighed all her options before making a decision.
“I wanted to make sure that she wasn’t going to Corban for me, but that she was going because she loved the environment, team and overall school,” Maddi said. “I won’t be here for all four of her years, so I wanted her to make sure she loved to be here above anything else.”
High school growth
College was always in the plan for Wyllie, but athletics weren’t. As a youngster, she enjoyed playing both volleyball and basketball, but she figured her career would end when her senior basketball season came to a close. Things started to change following a memorable freshman basketball season and the college basketball seed started to grow after Wyllie watched her older sister compete at the college level.
“I had an awesome team bond my freshman year and that made me fall back in love with the game,” Wyllie said. “That made me want to play in college. My sophomore year, I saw my sister play college softball and how much fun she was having. I didn’t want to miss out on that opportunity.”
Wyllie was called up to the varsity squad as a sophomore and, in 15 games, averaged 3.9 points and 1.6 steals. As a junior, she averaged 8.4 points per game, had 2.3 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 1.2 assists. However, a broken foot ended her season and she was forced to watch the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs and CIF State Playoffs from the bench. And with COVID-19 potentially putting an end to any hopes of a senior season, Wyllie never got the grand finale she dreamed of.
“Looking back, I really wish that wouldn’t have been my last game, Wyllie said of the night in Jackson she broke her foot. “My sophomore year, I got really sick, so I didn’t get to play the full season. Then I broke my foot my junior year and didn’t get to play in the playoffs, which I was really excited for. So, this year, it was going to be my year. The fact that I didn’t get to finish my high school career doesn’t feel good.”
With no senior season to play and no college home, Wyllie started to worry about her future. But instead of panicking, she did what feels most comfortable: she prayed.
“For a while, I felt pretty bad,” Wyllie said. “I didn’t think I’d get an opportunity to play in college. Me and my family prayed for it and said that God has a plan and that everything is going to work out the way it should. That week, I started getting schools that were interested and that made me happy. Finally, the last call I got was from Corban.”
A long shot
Even though Wyllie is thrilled to have a place to call home next fall, she knows that the circumstances surrounding her spot on the basketball team aren’t exactly the same as every other player. She was the last player chosen. Had one player not left the team, Wyllie wouldn’t be wearing a Warrior jersey next winter. With that in mind, Wyllie knows she has to prove herself and needs to hit the ground running.
“I definitely feel like I have a lot to prove there,” Wyllie said. “Not only was I the last one to be picked for that team, but I’m also the smallest on the team. I don’t look like a college basketball player. I need to go in there and show them what I can do. I think I have what it takes to do that.”
While at Corban, Wyllie plans on studying kinesiology or nutrition and hopes to have a career in sports, possibly sports psychology. Within the span of a few weeks, Wyllie went from not knowing her future, to getting accepted into her school of choice, landing a roster spot on the basketball team, being reunited with her big sister, and the opportunity to grow her faith.
“All the colleges I’ve been looking at have been Christian universities,” Wyllie said. “It’s really important to me to keep practicing my faith and learning more outside of my home environment and be surrounded by people who want to learn the same things as I do.”
Most of all, Wyllie just wants to finally get back on a basketball court and play the sport she loves.
“There are moments where I’m nervous about going up there, because it’s a whole new level of basketball,” Wyllie said. “But another part of me feels really ready and that I’ll fit in great in that environment. I’ve been training and working out a lot to get myself ready. Part of me has a really good feeling that I’ll be ready to go.”