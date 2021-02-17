Golfers’ spouses suffer selective hearing when topic is game-related

Simon and Garfunkel’s, “The Sound of Silence,” seems to be resonating in the homes of senior golfers. Ask any of their wives if they think their heroes are hard of hearing. Now senior golfers are convinced their wives suffer from the same calamity, as they get no response when they describe their round of golf.
Once again, an individual par points agenda was on display Feb. 8 at La Contenta Golf Club in Valley Springs. The trouble in this competition is that you cannot blame teammates for a poor showing.
In the White Tee Flight, Tom Suarez so dominated that he is taking the next two weeks off to spend his treasure. Pesky retired psychologist Al Liberato added to his wealth by finishing second. Al is currently treating club champ Roger Ladd for PTSD, as a result of his recent golfing woes. Alone in third, but rapidly losing his popularity, was David Mullen. Gabe Karam had another successful day finishing fourth, in front of Mike Pisano. Matt Theodore, Alan Couchman and Ron Huckaby shared sixth place.
In the Gold Tee Flight, local winemaker Ken Polk’s game is like a fine wine: it gets better with age. Following in second was recently returned Gary Eaton, who squeezed past Orv Pense and Charlie Moore, as they claimed third.
From the red tees, the fact that George Dillon kept the official score card in his group had nothing to do with tying Ken Phillips for first. Retired fire captain Steve Weyrauch continues his surprisingly good play, as he shared third-place money with Jimmy Fields. Red tee champ Earl Watkins’ game rebounded for a fifth-place finish, while a logjam for sixth ensued amongst Ralph Johnson, Eugene Weatherby and Roberto Garcia.
Closest-to-the-hole competition took place on No. 4 and No. 13. From the white tees on No. 4, Ladd surprised himself by taking first, followed by Ron Basset. From the gold tees, Bill Gylling easily won over Charlie Moore’s second-place shot. Roberto Garcia, from the reds, nearly made a hole-in-one, landing 1 foot, 10 inches from the cup. However, Earl Watkins topped this with the shot-of-the-day on No. 13, as his ball rested 9 inches from the cup.
Phillips, on No. 4, and Rich Spence, on No. 13, took second. On No. 13 from the whites, Couchman again demonstrated his skill in this event, taking first, followed by Karam. From the golds, silky smooth Norm Miley grasped first over Ken Polk.