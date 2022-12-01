Late surge not enough for Calaveras to knock off Ripon Christian

RIPON – Although the Calaveras High School girls’ soccer team was unable to walk off the field with a victory, the Red Hawks are moving in the right direction.
After losing the opening game of the season 8-1 to the Escalon Cougars on Nov. 22, Calaveras had a much more competitive and impressive performance in its next outing. Calaveras was within one goal of tying the Ripon Christian Knights for much of the second half but could not come up with the much-needed clutch shot.
In a tough 80-minute battle, Calaveras lost to Ripon Christian 3-1 on Wednesday afternoon in Ripon.
“The last game was tough, and it got away from us,” Calaveras head coach Matt Simpson said about the loss to Escalon. “It was good to see them hold on today in the first half and come back in the second half and continue to hold on and even put some pressure on Ripon Christian and keep it going back-and-forth. It showed that we are making the progression that we see in practice and that we are carrying it through in game situations.”
Perhaps the biggest turnaround from the loss to Escalon was the play from senior goalie Holly Skrbina. Against Ripon Christian, Skrbina allowed three goals and two of them came with a number of bodies in front of her blocking her view.
And in the first half, Skrbina suffered a hand injury and continued to play the rest of the game and made a number of saves to keep the contest close.
“Any time you see eight goals hit the back of your net, as a goalie, is disheartening, whether that was your fault or not and none of that was her fault,” Simpson said. “But it’s still hard to see. So, to see her come back today and put in an absolute stellar performance with an injured finger and to just grind it out and make some spectacular saves was awesome to see. She is a spectacular goalie and for us to have a successful season, she has to play a major part back there in the goal. We don’t have a successful season if she doesn’t do the things that she does back there.”
The Knights struck first with a goal 10 minutes into the game and added their second with 10:30 to play in the opening half. At the midway point, Calaveras trailed Ripon Christian 2-0.
It didn’t take long in the second half for the Red Hawks to cut the Ripon Christian lead to one. With 34:30 to play in the game, junior forward Giavana Minatre received a pass from junior Cheyenne Young and blasted a shot into the back of the net to not only give Calaveras its first goal of the day, but also give the players some belief that the game could still be won.
“We were struggling in the first half to even have the hope of scoring,” Minatre said. “Once we got that goal, we were able to get that motivation to pump it up a little more. It brought our heads up from being down.”
The Red Hawks used the momentum that was gained from the Minatre goal and continued to put pressure on the Knights. Unfortunately for Calaveras, not another shot got past the Ripon Christian goalie the rest of the afternoon. The Knights scored their third and final goal with 11:20 to play.
Although his team was unable to capture a victory, Simpson was pleased that they were still within striking distance late into the game and he hopes that the experience gained from being in that situation will benefit the squad further on down the road.
“It gives them confidence that the hard work that they are putting in comes to fruition,” Simpson said. “It takes one breakaway or a missed pass on their part or a steal on our part and boom, it’s a tie game. The score reflects the play of the game itself. It was great for them to see and get to experience that tight contest where down to the last couple of minutes, it’s still a game.”
