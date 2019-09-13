Week 4 preview: Bret Harte vs. El Dorado

Bret Harte (1-1) vs. El Dorado (1-2)
Time: 7 p.m.
Date: Friday, Sept. 13
Place: Dorroh Field, Angels Camp
2019 season: Bret Harte (1-1, 0-0 MLL) – lost to Orestimba 48-7; beat Delta Charter 33-8. El Dorado (1-2) – beat Argonaut 21-13; lost to Bear River 27-11; lost to Ponderosa 50-7.
Last meeting: El Dorado beat Bret Harte 21-16 in 2018.
Series record since 2004: El Dorado leads the series 1-0.
Bret Harte head coach Casey Kester’s thoughts on El Dorado: “They’ve been up and down so far this year. They appear to be a good, solid team. They run the same offensive formation as Argonaut. I see opportunities for us, but we are going to have to play a very good game. We have a lot of corrections to make on offense and defense, but if we get the kids to play as well as they can for the entire game, I think we’ll be fine.”
Week 3 review: Bret Harte knocked off Delta Charter 33-8 in Tracy. Junior Tyler Cabral rushed for 110 yards on 16 carries and found the end zone three times. Senior Cole Sperry rushed for one touchdown and senior Adam Ange blocked a punt and returned it for a score.
Week 3 JV review: Bret Harte’s JV team picked up its first win of the season with a 33-12 victory over Delta Charter in Tracy. Jaden Stritenburger scored three times and Kyler Rolleri found the end zone twice. Quarterback Dylan Knick completed four passes and Sierra Blodgett converted three PATs. Bret Harte is now 1-1.
Next week: Bret Harte vs. Arroyo, 7 p.m. in Angels Camp.