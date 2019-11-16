Hot shooting from downtown sparks Jumpers

Making 3-point baskets has been an issue the past couple of games for the Columbia College Claim Jumpers. In back-to-back home victories over Marin and Diablo Valley, the Jumpers were just 10 for 52 from behind the arc.
Whatever issues Columbia had from downtown seemed to be fixed, as the Jumpers sank 15 3-point baskets in route to a 96-65 blowout over the Canada Colts Saturday night at Oak Pavilion in Sonora.
Columbia sophomore Landis Spivey scored all 12 of his points from 3-point land and acknowledged that while the team had been cold from behind the arc heading into Saturday’s game, they never lost their confidence.
“The shots were just falling tonight,” Spivey said. “We put in a lot of shots every week in practice and we are always confident.”
The 3-point baskets are what helped Columbia jump out to an impressive 51-27 halftime lead, in an opening half where the Jumpers made 10 shots from downtown.
On a night where Columbia finished four points shy of 100, the early part of the evening didn’t feature a lot of scoring. With 13:50 to play in the opening half, the game was tied 13-13. The Jumpers went on an 8-0 run with five points from sophomore Keith Shakes and a corner three from freshman Grayson Carper.
The Colts cut the deficit to three with 8:30 left in the half, but Columbia got all the separation it needed with another 8-0 run, this time with six points from freshman Makai Reaves and a powerful dunk from sophomore Kaleb Carter to give the Jumpers a 29-18 lead.
Columbia continued to roll and sank back-to-back-to-back 3-point baskets, which Spivey felt took the spirit away from Canada.
“They stop talking and their coach will have to call a timeout,” Spivey said about the effects of being hot from downtown. “They get dysfunctional and will start bickering with each other.”
Even after ending the half on a 12-2 run, Spivey said that head coach Columbia Rob Hoyt made sure his players didn’t come out soft in the second half.
“Coach fired us up in the locker room, so we were pretty ready to go,” Spivey said.
The Jumpers began the second half by outscoring Canada 16-0. With a 67-27 lead, Hoyt began being more liberal with his substitutions and by the end of the night, all of his players saw plenty of action.
“It was a great game because everyone got to play significant minutes,” Hoyt said. “I think everyone got to play at least 10 minutes and contributed. I’ll take a game like this from time to time for sure.”
Even with fresh bodies on the floor, Shakes continued to play his best offensive game of the season. The sophomore from Ft. Lauderdale finished the night with a team-high 22 points and had three rebounds and one assist.
“When he competes, he only has one level,” Hoyt said of Shakes. “He just competes and gets lost in the moment and that’s what I like about him. He was a spark tonight and we, as a team, took off from there.”
Spivey had 12 points and three rebounds; Carter had six points, seven rebounds, six blocks and two assists; Seth Coddington had nine points, four assists and one board; Carper had 16 points, eight rebounds, three assists and one block; Reaves had 10 points; Kyndle Terrell-Jones had 10 points, five rebounds and two assists; Deshawn Bartley had five points and three assists; Kenyon Pierce had three points and two boards; and Kaden Sparks-Davis scored four points and had two assists.
“We are finally coming together more as a team,” Shakes said. “We struggled the past couple of games, but I can see that we are picking it up now.”
Columbia (5-0) has a big clash in a week with Butte College, who is 3-1 and winners of three straight. Butte’s only loss came in the opening game of the year and that was to Contra Costa by a score of 58-55.
Hoyt knows his team will be challenged, but feels his squad will be able to put up a good fight.
“All we worry about is scoring one more point than the other team,” Hoyt said.