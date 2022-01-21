Bullfrogs score twice in final four minutes to beat Argonaut 3-2

JACKSON – There are games every season that solidify the identity of a squad, either for better or for worse. In their fifth Mother Lode League game of the year, the Bret Harte High School boys’ soccer team participated in one of those games.
Trailing by one to the Argonaut Mustangs with four minutes to play, the Bullfrogs figured out a way to not only tie the Mustangs, but win the game in a come-from-behind classic. Bret Harte kept its postseason dreams alive in a dramatic 3-2 win over Argonaut Thursday night in Jackson.
“There was a time for a minute where I kind of felt that we were going to lose the game and for us, this was a must-win game to get that third-place spot,” Bret Harte senior Matthew Barajas said. “I thought that we had to be more risky and in the last four minutes, everything turned around and I’m glad we were able to pull through.”
After not playing for nearly two weeks, the Bullfrogs beat Amador 5-0 on Tuesday in Sutter Creek and knew heading into Thursday’s game how important knocking off Argonaut would be for their position in the Mother Lode League standings.
“It’s all a numbers game and we are playing the numbers, but it was a necessary win,” Bret Harte head coach Jeff Gouveia said. “I think we still have five games to go, so we are a long way from anything being determined. These were three points we had to put on the board, we came to do it and we had to make some tactical changes late in the game to get that goal.”
After scoring five goals against Amador, it didn’t take long for the Bullfrogs to find the back of the net against Argonaut. Bret Harte junior Ezra Radabaugh scored his team-leading 20th goal of the season with 26:17 to play in the opening half. Senior Bullfrog JB Pryor sent a free kick into the Argonaut box, but the Mustang goalie prevented the ball from getting by him. However, Radabaugh was right there to recover the rebound and blasted a shot into the open goal for the first score of the evening.
Although Bret Harte had an early lead, Gouveia didn’t feel that his squad was in the process of having another blowout game on their hands.
“The game did not appear like it was going to simply go our way because of the first goal,” Gouveia said. “Argonaut was hungry for a win, and they should be very proud of how they played. They made it increasingly difficult on us in the first half and even more so in the second. There was no certainty in my mind that this game was going in our way simply off the first goal.”
When Bret Harte and Argonaut met for the first time on Jan. 4 in Angels Camp, the Bullfrogs posted a 3-0 shutout. Argonaut refused to be held scoreless again and tied the game with 17:10 to play in the half with a corner kick. The game remained 1-1 after the opening 40 minutes.
The second half was a defensive battle and the Bullfrogs had trouble getting an open shot on the Argonaut goal. As time started becoming a factor, the Mustangs ended up taking the lead with 10:30 to play.
The Bullfrogs continued to try to make something positive happen offensively, but nothing they did resulted in a goal. And then Bret Harte caught a break. A handball was called inside the Argonaut box and the Bullfrogs were awarded a penalty kick. Barajas was given the opportunity to tie the game with 3:40 to play and he didn’t miss. Barajas delivered in the clutch and tied the game 2-2.
“I was thinking about how my team trusts me to take the shot, especially in that kind of position,” Barajas said when asked what he was thinking before taking the penalty shot. “That calms me down.”
With the game tied and three minutes to play, both teams wanted to score a goal, but also, neither wanted to do something that would cost them the game. With slightly over two minutes remaining, Barajas sent a perfect pass down the middle of the field to an open Angel Zamudio and the only thing standing in front of Zamudio and the net was Argonaut’s goalie. Just like Barajas, Zamudio delivered when the pressure was on and scored what turned out to be the game-winning goal with 2:02 remaining.
“I saw the ball coming and I’m lucky that I had a chance to take the shot,” Zamudio said. “I was waiting for it, and I kept myself onside and had a perfect opportunity to go one-on-one.”
As the final whistle sounded, the Bret Harte players celebrated their unlikely come-from-behind victory, as their Mother Lode League record improved to 3-2.
“This shows the grit and determination of this team,” Barajas said. “Even down 2-1 in the last four minutes, we all fought until the very end, and I think that shows how strong this team is.”
With the win, Bret Harte moves into third place in the Mother Lode League standings and are only behind Summerville (3-0-2, 11 points) and Sonora (5-0-0, 15 points). Bret Harte still has two important games against Sonora and a pivotal rematch with Summerville, who beat the Bullfrogs 1-0 earlier in the season.
And while making a run for the Mother Lode League championship is not off the table, Gouveia just wants his team to reach the postseason for the first time since 2013. And with five games remaining, the Bullfrogs still have plenty to play for.
“It makes all of us more determined to focus on the objective,” Gouveia said. “If we didn’t see a path forward to the playoffs, we wouldn’t have the same level of commitment both from a coaching point of view and a players point of view. These guys have been aware of the numbers, and they are paying attention to every article that you write, and they are paying attention to every outcome in the league, and they know how important each game is. The next five games in front of us are just as important as the last five.”