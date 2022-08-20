Bret Harte's return to the varsity gridiron ends in a 53-0 loss to Liberty Ranch

GALT – The good news is that for the Bret Harte High School football team, the Friday night lights are back. The return to the gridiron against the Liberty Ranch Hawks began as the sun was setting on another 100-degree day with a light breeze blowing.

Bret Harte was playing varsity football for the first time in three years. The bleachers and sideline were filled with a Bullfrog faithful cheering section, the junior varsity football team, and the Bret Harte cheerleaders. The Liberty Ranch band played the National Anthem and the feeling inside the Liberty Ranch stadium was excitement.

Bret Harte's return to the varsity gridiron ends in a 53-0 loss to Liberty Ranch
Bret Harte's return to the varsity gridiron ends in a 53-0 loss to Liberty Ranch
Bret Harte's return to the varsity gridiron ends in a 53-0 loss to Liberty Ranch
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.