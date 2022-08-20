Bret Harte's return to the varsity gridiron ends in a 53-0 loss to Liberty Ranch

GALT – The good news is that for the Bret Harte High School football team, the Friday night lights are back. The return to the gridiron against the Liberty Ranch Hawks began as the sun was setting on another 100-degree day with a light breeze blowing.
Bret Harte was playing varsity football for the first time in three years. The bleachers and sideline were filled with a Bullfrog faithful cheering section, the junior varsity football team, and the Bret Harte cheerleaders. The Liberty Ranch band played the National Anthem and the feeling inside the Liberty Ranch stadium was excitement.
The Bullfrogs came out loud, pumped and ready for battle. It was not lost on them that the task ahead was quite formidable. The Bullfrogs suited 17 and Liberty Ranch had nearly three times the roster size. While that ratio was daunting, the Bullfrogs were ready to spoil the Hawks home opener. However, the night didn’t end the way the Bret Harte faithful hoped, as Liberty Ranch picked up the 53-0 victory Friday evening in Galt.
This contest against Liberty Ranch was a reality check as to what it means to play at the varsity level. After the game, Bret Harte head coach Kelly Osborn said, “About the only thing I can say that is positive is that Liberty Ranch is a good team, and they gave us an example of where we need to be. And so, we’re trying to tell them (the Bret Harte players) that it’s a learning experience and that we’ve got to learn from this thing and understand that because we’re little in numbers, we have to be in excellent shape and we’ve felt like we’ve conditioned them really hard, but obviously, we still need more.”
The night began with Liberty Ranch starting its opening drive on its own 36. On the first play from scrimmage, the Hawks broke free for a 64-yard touchdown. Just 15 seconds into the game and the Bullfrogs were down 7-0. That was a harbinger of how the night would continue. Liberty Ranch would go on to score six more times in the first half with additional scoring runs of 32, 32, four, and 67 yards, and had a touchdown pass of 55 yards. Only one more score occurred in the second half from the Hawks, which was a run of 11 yards up the middle with 10:16 to play in the fourth quarter.
Bret Harte continued to battle in the second half and forced a fumble at 6:13 to play in the third quarter but could not use that momentum to score. There were some bright spots however, as the senior linebacker duo of Dakota Stephens and Sam Whitt provided solid defensive stops in the middle of the field.
The offense struggled to move the ball all night and did not get its first first down until the second half. There were several close pass hookups from senior quarterback Dylan Knick to receiver Karson Thomasy that were nearly completed for good gains. All Bret Harte drives ended with either a three-and-out or a turnover on downs.
Osborn lamented a bit about timing and getting off the ball and being out hit, saying, “We were slow off the ball tonight. We were out hit, which to me is frustrating. When the other team is more aggressive and out hits you, that never feels good as a coach. So, we’re hoping to hit a little bit more and to go full speed.”
As to be expected with the small Bret Harte squad, there were a few dings and subs were needed, but that is going to be the same issue the Bullfrogs run into every game they play.
“When you’re hitting and banging as hard as you possibly can and you are going full speed against full speed—varsity against varsity—then you are going to get someone dinged,” Osborn said.
Offensively, senior Ezra Radabaugh had the highlight of the night for Bret Harte when he took a second half kickoff 66 yards and was tackled 20 yards shy of the end zone. That would be as close as Bret Harte would get to scoring, as it was unable to cash in and suffered another turnover on downs.
In the end, the 53-0 final score was not the result Bret Harte was hoping for. The Bullfrogs gave up 326 yards and six rushing touchdowns on the ground and 107 yards through the air and score. Offensively, Bret Harte was unable to break the century mark. Knick was 1 for 9 for 2 yards passing and suffered two sacks. Radabaugh and Stephens handled the bulk of the carries and ran hard but did not have much success against the Liberty Ranch defense.
“We just need to get better,” Osborn said. “We have to get faster. We have to get tougher, and we’ve got a long way to go. I love our heart; I love the fact that these guys try really hard, and they believe in each other and don’t quit. They could’ve folded after it was 47-0 at half. I mean we could have just come out and just let them score and not tried and I was proud of them because they tried at least.”
Junior varsity
Bret Harte’s JV team lost to Liberty Ranch 41-0 Friday night.
