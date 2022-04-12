Habbestad leads the way on the mound in Calaveras' shutout victory

JACKSON – Dean Habbestad had another outstanding outing on the mound for the Calaveras High School baseball team. The senior pitcher threw a complete-game shutout and allowed just two hits in a 6-0 win over the Argonaut Mustangs Tuesday afternoon in Jackson.
Not only did Habbestad not allow any runs to score, he also didn’t walk any batters and struck out four in the process. The win is Habbestad’s eighth of the season and he lowered his era to 0.93. In Habbestad’s 10 appearances, he has not allowed an earned run in eight of them.
With Habbestad dealing on the mound, Calaveras’ offense scored more than enough runs to help capture Mother Lode League win No. 8. Calaveras scored one run in the first, two in the second, one in the fifth and two in the sixth.
Calaveras scored its first run of the afternoon on an RBI double off the bat of senior catcher Woody Gardina, which plated Habbestad. In the third, senior Andy Rios and Habbestad each recorded RBIs to put Calaveras ahead 3-0. In the fifth, Habbestad recorded his second RBI after knocking in senior Aiden Look. Calaveras’ final two runs came courtesy of a single off the bat of Gardina.
At the plate, Gardina had a strong day, going 2 for 4 with a double and a game-high three RBIs; Habbestad went 3 for 4 with a double, two RBIs and scored a run; Rios went 3-4 with a double and knocked in one; junior Gus Tofanelli went 2 for 4 and scored a run; junior Tyler Maddock scored a run and had a single; Look went 1 for 4 with a run scored; Chris Maddock scored a run; and junior Jason Nelson scored a run in the 6-0 win.
Calaveras (17-1, 8-0 Mother Lode League) will look to get a season sweep of Argonaut when the two teams meet for a third time at 4 p.m. on Thursday in San Andreas.
Junior varsity
Calaveras’ Mason Moser threw a 1-hit shutout and struck out nine and Calaveras held on for a 1-0 victory over Argonaut. Sophomore Scott Beadles had three hits, which included a double; Jay Ashe went 2 for 3 with a double and knocked in the only run of the day; and Caleb Ramirez went 2 for 3.