Bullfrogs cap busy week with a sweep of Hughson
It’s safe to say that the Bret Harte High School volleyball team has been on the court a lot early in the 2022 season. Between a long tournament, a foundation game and three preseason games, the Bullfrogs have played 29 sets in six days.

In their fourth match in as many days, the Bullfrogs were once again victorious. Bret Harte collected its sixth win of the year following a 3-0 (25-17, 25-20, 25-18) win over the Hughson Huskies Thursday evening at Bob Bach Gym in Angels Camp.

