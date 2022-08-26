Bullfrogs cap busy week with a sweep of Hughson

It’s safe to say that the Bret Harte High School volleyball team has been on the court a lot early in the 2022 season. Between a long tournament, a foundation game and three preseason games, the Bullfrogs have played 29 sets in six days.
In their fourth match in as many days, the Bullfrogs were once again victorious. Bret Harte collected its sixth win of the year following a 3-0 (25-17, 25-20, 25-18) win over the Hughson Huskies Thursday evening at Bob Bach Gym in Angels Camp.
“It was great to see the girls have so much energy and fun on the court tonight,” Bret Harte head coach Jacey Porovich said. “It has been a very long week with lots of sets being played. We are looking forward to a few days of rest and can’t wait to get league started.”
Senior Aariah Fox had five kills, was 9 for 9 serving and had three digs; junior Chase Silva had six kills, six aces and three digs; junior Sophie Bouma had six kills and one block; Haley Hayden had one kill, went 11 for 11 serving and had two digs; Abbi Molina had 20 assists and went 12 for 12 serving; junior Makenna Tutthill had seven kills, two blocks, three assists, went 8 for 8 serving and had three digs; and senior Ashlin Arias had eight digs and went 5 for 5 serving.
Bret Harte (6-2) will begin Mother Lode League play Sept. 1 against Argonaut in Jackson.
Junior varsity
Bret Harte’s JV team lost to Hughson in three sets Thursday night in Angels Camp. Kylie Tarap had one kill; Olivia Burke had three kills, two assists, one ace and four digs; Izzy Valente had one assist; Mica Davis had two aces; Annelise Zumbach had three kills, four assists and two digs; Amelia Baxter had one kill, three aces and one dig; Rylee Banks had one kill, one assist, two aces and four digs; and Emmy Arbulich had six assists and one dig.
